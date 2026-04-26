Four Undrafted Oregon Ducks Sign With NFL Teams

With the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, it's time to look towards the undrafted free agent market.

As of right now, four Oregon Ducks will have the opportunity to make an opening day roster by proving their worth at rookie minicamps and then training camps.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Running Back Noah Whittington

Noah Whittington is headed to the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The Ducks' leading rusher from the 2025 season was an All-Big Ten Conference Honorable Mention selection with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries. He finished his college career with 2,950 career rushing yards after starting his career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from 2020 to 2021, then moving to Eugene from 2022 to 2025.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, greets fellow players before the game against Southern California on Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Isaiah World

Isaiah World signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The 6-8, 315-pound giant earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. He's expected to make a full recovery after not participating in the NFL Combine, nor Oregon's Pro Day.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Luke Basso (43) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Long Snapper Luke Basso

Luke Basso will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos, reported by The Oregonian's James Crepea.

The Duck will have the chance to reunite with quarterback Bo Nix, with whom he played alongside during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns at Autzen Stadium. The primary specialist appeared in 39 games, while earning All-Big Ten First Team honors in his redshirt junior season and All-Big Ten Second Team honors during his redshirt senior season.

Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington celebrates a field goal as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker Atticus Sappington

Atticus Sappington will be joining the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie minicamp invite, per Crepea.

The former Oregon State Beaver turned Duck went 51-for-61 on his field goal college attempts, turning a 83.6 percentage. On 40 through 49-yard attempts, Sappington knocked through 17-for-21 kicks through the uprights.

With the long distance of 50 yards or more, the Portland native finished 2-for-5 throughout his college career. His longest included a 51-yarder against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, in the rivalry road 26-14 win to cap his Pacific Northwest tenure.

Ducks Picked in 2026 NFL Draft

It's been seven consecutive years with a first-round NFL Draft pick for the Oregon program. Coach Dan Lanning's previous group had the tied for 10th-most draft picks out of any university, with seven total.

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (first round, No. 16 pick)

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (first round, No. 25 pick)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon (third round, No. 88 pick)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jadon Canady (fourth round, No. 109 pick)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (fourth round, No. 135 pick)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (sixth round, No. 195 pick)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Alex Harkey (sixth round, No. 206 pick)

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