Three Quarterback Recruits That Oregon, Dan Lanning Should Target

The Oregon Ducks have yet to land a commit in the class of 2028, while other programs have already started to do so. While there are many directions that the Ducks could go at each position, the path at quarterback may be the most unclear.

Here are three quarterbacks who make plenty of sense for the Oregon Ducks 2028 recruiting class.

Christopher Vargas

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls for a time out during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the quarterback who makes the most sense for the Ducks' 2028 class at the quarterback position is five-star quarterback recruit Christoper Vargas. Vargas currently ranks as the nation's No. 5 prospect in the class, along with being the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports. As of now, the Ducks are in a solid position, but there is plenty more work to do.

The Ducks are battling Ohio State with Vargas visiting the Buckeyes over the summer, per Rivals. Still, Vargas would be the perfect fit for Oregon because he has shown that he can contribute at a high level, even when he is a younger prospect. Two seasons ago, he was the starter as a freshman, and he finished the season with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, according to 247Sports. This shows he is very reliable when it comes to being a younger prospect in a newer system.

Graham Simpson

CLASS 3A: Graham Simpson, Westview, Fr. - Here, Simpson (6) answers questions in post-game interview following Westview's blowout win against Dresden in the season opener in Martin, Tenn., on Aug. 22, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star quarterback recruit and standout prospect from Westview High School in the state of Tennessee, Graham Simpson, is an extremely underrated prospect. Simpson is the younger brother of former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson. While he isn't the intriguing prospect that a player like Ty was in high school, the production that a guy like Graham has had is simply undeniable.

Simpson even finished his season off in the right way after putting up video game numbers in the state championship. He finished with 566 passing yards, 46 rushing yards, a completion percentage over 80, eight total touchdowns, and zero interceptions, according to his X account. This showed many colleges, including the Ducks, that he is a player who will show up in the biggest moments of his career. If he continues to develop and grow, he will be an elite quarterback and would make a ton of sense for the Ducks.

Ace Amina

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-star quarterback recruit Ace Amina is set for a massive high school season, as he has a chance to prove that he is a big reason why the Bishop Gorman Gaels will be successful. He is expected to be the starting quarterback for the high school program and has the chance to be just one major reason that they will be able to move the ball down the field. He is currently teammates with Oregon Ducks cornerback commit Hayden Stepp, so the Oregon connection could already be built.

He has two more years of high school football ahead of him. He is also going to see some reps against some of the best defenses that high school football has to offer, which will only prep him for the next level. He is going to be one to focus on as the Ducks look for their next quarterback commit.

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