Oregon Tight Ends Excited for Season Ahead

From talented freshmen to grizzled veterans, this version of Oregon’s tight end room has everything.

Coming into 2021 fall camp Oregon had six interesting options to play at tight end. It starts with Spencer Webb who looks like he’ll be the starter. Then there’s Patrick Herbert who looked ready to compete for time, but was injured over the weekend leading up to the scrimmage.

The true freshmen Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson look very promising. Then you have Cam McCormick who is healthy for the first time since 2018. Also, DJ Johnson, who was seen for the first time in fall camp warming up with the team in shells before the weekend's scrimmage.

Webb looks to be the starting tight end when the season begins. He had a rough 2020 with injuries, but feels great now. He’s also very impressed by the true freshmen who enrolled early.

“I think them coming in this spring has really helped,” Webb said. “Like, development, and then, obviously, they're huge. I'm taller than them but they're both heavier than me. Just the spring I think really pushed them forward in the development process of just being a tight end coming into college is really hard to do, especially when you're more of a receiving type of tight end in high school.”

Matavao is a name Duck fans will want to remember as he is ready to potentially help out this season in just his true freshman year, and his fellow tight ends have helped him get to this point.

“Having the older guys are really actually helpful for me and Terrance too. Cam [McCormick], Spencer [Webb] they know, they got the experience and it helps us for sure, learn and grow and it'll make us overall better tight ends,” Matavao said.

Matavao and fellow freshman Ferguson have both come in with a lot of hype and rightfully so as both are huge going into their first fall camp. They also have a great relationship together off the field.

“We're basically like best friends, it feels like we're probably never apart,” Matavao said. “We push each other and push each other, he's a great route runner and I'm on that. He works hard on blocking and everything. We're really close and we're gonna be a great tandem in the coming years.”

