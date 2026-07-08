Three Big Things to Know About Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. has solidified himself as a top defender in the country, as he is a mixture of smart football and pure athleticism.

He finished the 2025 season with seven pass deflections, while also forcing three interceptions. While many could argue that his breakthrough was last season, it seems that an even bigger season is on the horizon thanks to these three major traits that he brings to the table and will be able to help the Oregon Ducks win games with.

Eye Discipline

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, runs into the end zone for a pick-six against Indiana in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finney Jr. is arguably the best cornerback in the country when it comes to getting his eyes on the ball, which is something that is necessary when looking for success at the position. It is important due to the constant need of swatting the ball away or even finishing the play with the ball in the defensive back's hands due to the fact that a game can change in one play, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

There aren't many more demoralizing things than finishing a play with an interception, which will set most offenses back and usually derail them moving forward. Finney Jr's ability to get his eyes on the ball allows him to make a play on the ball more than most, which could lead to him being an interception leader on this Ducks team next season.

Chopping Down the Attack

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side of the ball, the overall objective is to prevent the offense from both getting first downs and points on the board, and when it comes to the defensive back position group, Finney Jr. was the best at stopping both last season. Multiple times last season, he was able to chop the attack down, especially near the line to gain, as he was able to be the low man in most situations.

This is key because, in most situations, the low man wins. For Finney Jr., he secured himself a spot as a top tackler on the team, as he didn't miss many tackles during the season and was able to finish some major plays in the Ducks' uniforms. This is just one of the many traits that make him an elite finisher on the defensive side of the ball.

Hand Placement

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a thin line between using good hand placement and doing enough to earn a pass interference, but it is safe to say that Finney Jr. has found that fine line. While he is handsy and a bit aggressive, it is for the better of himself and the team. Finney Jr. is able to use his hands to put himself in a great position without pulling, tugging, or putting the wide receiver in a disadvantageous position that results in pass interference.

While the flag will come at times, Finney Jr. is a mastermind at working through loopholes, which makes 50/50 balls feel more like 80/20 in the favor of the defensive back from Oregon.

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