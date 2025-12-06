What Tulane's Win Means for Oregon Ducks' First-Round Playoff Game

The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave defeated the No. 24 North Texas Mean Green 34-21 in the American Championship to unofficially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked champion from the Group of Five.

Oregon's Potential First Round College Football Playoff Matchup

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the No. 5 Oregon Ducks expected to host a home playoff game at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks' first-round opponent could potentially be Tulane when the 12-team bracket is revealed on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Depending on the results in the conference championship games on Saturday, the Ducks could move up into the top four or fall one spot to the No. 6 seed. A home first-round playoff game in Eugene against the Green Wave might be exactly what Oregon fans will love and should be hoping for. If the two programs were to meet in the CFP, it would be the first-ever meeting between the Ducks and the Green Wave.

Why Oregon Would Have a Major Advantage Over Tulane

Oregon celebrates a touchdown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While anything is possible in college football, the Ducks would likely be heavy favorites over the Green Wave if they played in the first round of the CFP. Oregon and Tulane have one common opponent this season, as both beat the Northwestern Wildcats by double digits in September.

Although it was earlier in the season, Tulane's 45-10 blowout loss to another CFP team, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels on the road, is an encouraging sign for the Ducks for a potential first-round CFP matchup against the Green Wave.

While Oregon and Tulane both have high-powered offenses, it's on defense where the Ducks have a major advantage over the Green Wave. Tulane's defense this season is allowing, on average, 372.3 yards per game. This statistic is overwhelming compared to Oregon's defense, which has been one of the most dominant in the Big Ten and in college football this season.

The Ducks are third in the FBS in total defense behind the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and Toledo Rockets, as they have allowed an average of 251.6 yards per game and have given up 14.8 points. The Green Wave has been allowing an average of 22.8 points per game.

Top Performers For Tulane This Season

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks to pass the ball against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Following their win over North Texas in the American Championship game, the Green Wave finished the regular season with an 11-2 record. Other than the blowout loss to Ole Miss, Tulane fell 48-26 on the road to the UTSA Roadrunners on Oct. 30.

This season, the Green Wave has been led by junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has thrown for 2,717 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Retzlaff is a player who will present a challenge for Oregon's defense if they face off in the CFP, as he also has talent as a mobile quarterback.

Retzlaff also leads the Green Wave in rushing with 103 carries for 561 yards and 14 touchdowns. Wide receiver Shazz Preston is also a player who will look to make an impact for Tulane in the playoff, as he leads the Green Wave in receiving with 36 receptions for 582 yards and four touchdowns.

