Updated National Championship Betting Odds After Oregon Beat Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks capped off their 2025 regular season with a statement 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies in Seattle. With the win, the Ducks finished their second season as a member of the Big Ten with an 11-1 record and have put themselves in a great position to host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
With the Ducks now awaiting the last College Football Playoff rankings until the final selection, what are the odds for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team to win the program's first national championship?
Ducks Odds Stay At +1100 To Win National Championship
According to BetMGM, the Oregon Ducks currently hold +1100 odds to win the national championship. It is a little strange that the Ducks' odds did not change after the win over Washington, considering the Ducks' win pretty much solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks held the same +1100 odds after their win over USC.
Three out of the 10 teams with the best odds to win the national championship are in the Big Ten. Ohio State is still the favorite with +160 odds, while Indiana is behind the Buckeyes with +450 odds.
Ducks Could Go Weeks Without Boost In Betting Odds
The next big bump for the Ducks may not occur until after they win a quarterfinal playoff game. The Ducks would be most likely heavy favorites against any No. 11 or No. 12 seed that they host at Autzen Stadium, meaning a boost to their odds likely wouldn't occur unless they win a quarterfinal game against a top opponent.
The Ducks' odds may have stayed the same as the future of Ducks coordinators Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi is in doubt, as both have reportedly taken head coaching jobs elsewhere.
Looking ahead, the best the Ducks' odds are going to possibly get is if they reach the national championship game. Their exact odds are hard to predict, as it would depend on the matchup, but if they face off against Ohio State or Indiana, it’s most likely they would be slight to medium underdogs, meaning odds around +250 are most likely the best the Ducks would get for the rest of the season.
Ducks Odds Could Hinge On Health Of Star Wide Receivers
It is possible the Ducks' +1100 odds could see a boost if wide receivers Dakorien Moore or Evan Stewart return. Stewart has not played at all this season, while Moore has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in practice the week leading up to the Iowa game in Iowa City.
