Oregon Ducks See Conflicting Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The Oregon Ducks are entering the 2026 season with high expectations, bringing back a ton of key pieces into the fold, including Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. In early top-25 rankings for next year, Oregon ranks anywhere from No. 1 to No. 6.

On3 put out a “too early” top-25 team ranking for the 2026 season, putting the Ducks at No. 6 for their too-early top-25 list. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus ranked Oregon at No. 1, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello ranked Oregon at No. 4, and ESPN's Mark Schlabach ranked the Ducks at No. 5.

In On3's poll, only Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Texas received first-place votes in On3's pol. Out of the top-10 teams, three of them are members of the Big Ten, with Ohio State being ranked at No. 1, Indiana at No. 5, and the Ducks at No. 6.

Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Returning

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore returning to Eugene is a big reason why Oregon is ranked in the top 10 heading into 2026. The Ducks will have a chance to prove themselves as a national title contender as they will travel to Columbus to face off against Ohio State in the 2026 season.

The Big Ten is represented well in the back end of On3’s preseason top-25 ranking. Michigan checked in at No. 11, Penn State at No. 14, Washington at No. 18, USC at No. 19, and Iowa at No. 21. Out of the entire top-25, Oregon will play four teams ranked in the top 20, with away games at USC and Ohio State and home games at Autzen Stadium against Michigan and Washington.

Oregon Ducks 2026 Outlook

The Ducks being left out of the top five by On3 in their rankings could ruffle the feathers of some Ducks’ fans, and maybe rightfully so. The Ducks are not only returning quarterback Dante Moore but also wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, the latter of whom missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury.

The Ducks are also returning a bunch of starters on the defensive side of the ball, with the likes of Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti. Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. will be a returning piece in the secondary, and transfer safety Koi Perich should be able to fill the shoes of safety Dillon Thieneman, who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Only time will tell if the Ducks' preseason rankings are accurate, but it’s tough to say with teams like Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, and now Indiana perceived as consistent contenders.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have lost to the national champions in two consecutive seasons with the Hoosiers' win on Monday night. Will 2026 be the year that Lanning and Oregon get over the hump?