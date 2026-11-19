The No. 13 Oregon Ducks don’t have full control of their destiny after sustaining their third loss of 2026. Oregon’s path to the College Football Playoff now relies on subjectivity and outside perspectives believing that it belongs in the 12-team field.

While the Ducks’ final fate ultimately comes down to the opinion of the selection committee, the outside noise can reflect the belief in Oregon’s place in the CFP. The Ducks have at least one prominent name backing them: Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.

Fox Sports college football studio analyst Urban Meyer enters the field during practice at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor ahead of the game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Urban Meyer’s Unexpected National Championship Take

Meyer doesn’t appear to just believe that the Ducks belong in the CFP picture. He thinks that if they make it, they could go all the way.

He named the five teams he believes “are built to make a championship run.” The first four include the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 7 Miami Hurricanes. Then he went with the program on the bubble of even making the postseason.

“I’m gonna blow you mind with this one: I think Oregon,” Meyer said on “The Triple Option” podcast.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer looks on in the second half between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite winning a National Championship with the Buckeyes, with whom the Ducks continue to build a new era Big Ten rivalry, Meyer has been fairly consistent in his belief in Oregon. Even before the Ducks’ win over the Buckeyes – which was what truly turned around their postseason chances to begin with – Meyer expressed his concern in the then-No. 12 Buckeyes’ odds against Oregon.

“You tell me Oregon doesn’t have the roster to come in and beat Ohio State? You’re out of your mind,” Meyer said on “The Triple Option” podcast. “I actually talked to coach Lanning this morning. He was asking me some questions about the logistics of the place and all that. But hell yeah, it’s time to panic. I’m panicked. I’m a Buckeye.”

Oregon ultimately took down Ohio State 41-28 in Columbus. But with that being its last big resume-boosting opportunity, a spot in the CFP is still far from guaranteed, let alone a championship run.

National Opinion of Oregon Takes a Dramatic Turn

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What Meyer’s inclusion does show is the changing opinion of the Ducks from the national media. Oregon entered the year as one of the popular preseason picks to win the National Championship.

But things were very different then. The Ducks had a No. 2 preseason ranking, a number that eventually disappeared completely at one point in the season. Starting quarterback Dante Moore was expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender, and now the Ducks’ starter is Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, with Moore sidelined due to injury.

Oregon’s experienced a change at offensive coordinator, a season-ending injury to the heart of the defense, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and plenty of other starters have been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

But despite all the adversity Oregon’s been dealt, it’s slowly crept back into contention due to a string of resume-boosting wins and chaos surrounding it. Coach Dan Lanning said it best after Oregon’s 38-point run unanswered in Columbus propelled the team to a comeback win.

“Yeah, we're like cockroaches, man. We won't die,” Lanning said.

The consensus after the 21-10 loss to Illinois was that the Ducks were out of the playoff picture. Now, the CFP rankings put them at No. 13 – just two spots away from making the playoff.

Oregon Ducks’ Path to the College Football Playoff

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon needs to continue receiving that type of belief if it’s to rise two more spots before the final rankings. The good news for Ducks fans is that in each of the first three rankings, Oregon’s moved up, and it’s earned perhaps a higher ranking than many anticipated.

The Ducks making the first CFP ranking at No. 23 came as a surprise, but it made a statement for their path ahead: Keeping winning, and a spot in the postseason could very well become available.

After beating the Buckeyes, Oregon hopped up seven spots, all the way to No. 16. Then it jumped a two-loss Iowa Hawkeyes team to rank No. 13. The Ducks still have one pathway to make the CFP through winning the Big Ten Championship. The path of getting to the conference title game is slim now, however, after the Indiana Hoosiers beat USC.

Time is winding down, with only games against teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings. If the Ducks win out, the attention then shifts to whether it will be enough to get in.

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