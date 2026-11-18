The first College Football Playoff rankings set the tone for how far the Oregon Ducks could move up if they took care of business down the stretch of the season.

After Oregon moved up seven spots from No. 23 to No. 16 between the first and second rankings, it moved up by three to No. 13 for its third ranking.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only 12 teams make the final CFP, with conference winners also playing a role. The Ducks still have work to do to make the final field, but the Week 11 results provided clarity on where things stand, with two more weeks of regular-season games to go.

Winners: Texas, Wake Forest, Oregon

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns game-winning touchdown against the LSU Tigers kept them firmly in contention, rather than having three losses and their CFP hopes hanging on by a thread. Not only did the victory keep them in contention, but it also added a resume-boosting win.

Meanwhile, results like that one – which took down a previously contending Tigers team – paved the way for Oregon and No. 11 Wake Forest to rise in the rankings. In addition to losses from teams ranked in front of them, having LSU and USC teams behind them tumble eliminates and minimizes threats of programs leapfrogging them.

For the Ducks and Demon Deacons, they still need to win out to give themselves the best chance possible to play in the postseason. There’s, of course, an argument to be made for Oregon as one of the losers of the third ranking, given that it's on the outside looking in.

Like Indiana suddenly falling to No. 9 in the second ranking after a bye week, having Wake Forest and then Oregon ranked higher than the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes is an indication of how the committee views these programs. Still, for each of these teams the goal remains focusing on their own results. If they do that, results outside their control could still very well take care of themselves.

Losers: Houston, Kentucky, USC

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The obvious losers of the third CFP rankings are the programs whose Week 11 results caused them to forfeit control of their own destinies. No. 18 USC, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 20 Houston are now in the same boat as Oregon, Iowa and Wake Forest, in the sense that not everything is necessarily within their control anymore.

Houston fell 42-32 to a six-loss Colorado Buffaloes squad and now has three losses. The Trojans lost to a ranked Indiana side for their third loss, but the defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24 gave them a tough path forward. The Wildcats lost their third game to the Florida Gators, while LSU’s defeat was its fourth.

For programs like Oregon, which has just as many loses as Kentucky and USC, the benefit is having dropped its third game sooner rather than later. The Trojans and Wildcats, and any CFP-ranked team that could lose in the next two weeks, could very well fall on the sword of recency bias, while program like the Ducks show that they’ve improved as the season’s progressed.

The Iowa vs. Oregon Question

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The third CFP rankings provided some insight into how the committee views the Ducks vs. the Hawkeyes, but there are still more questions to be answered.

Oregon’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game – although still not impossible – just about evaporated with the Hoosiers beating the Trojans in Week 11. That means that the Ducks’ best chance of getting in is with an at-large bid, which will likely require staying ahead of Iowa.

The Hawkeyes’ final games of the regular season include the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Oregon’s are the Michigan State Spartans on the road, before the rivalry game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the two competing with one another, while Iowa is at two losses and Oregon is at three, a third defeat for the Hawkeyes should slam the door on their hopes. But given that neither plays a CFP-ranked team in the last two, the final CFP ranking will be subjective if they both win out.

Notably, Illinois was one of the Ducks’ three losses, and arguably the weakest one. The Ducks lost to an Oklahoma State team that was at one point ranked in the AP Poll, as well as an undefeated UCLA Bruins side. Iowa’s losses consist of Ohio State and Minnesota.

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