Oregon's Dylan Raiola Speaks Candidly on Beating USC After Dante Moore’s Injury

LOS ANGELES — It was an emotional scene at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field and transferred to L.A. County General Hospital during the second quarter. Moore went down after USC defender Desmond Stephens II’s shoulder made contact with Moore’s head, resulting in Moore’s injury and a targeting call.

It is the kind of injury that can derail a game, let alone an entire football season. However, luckily for the Ducks, Oregon had a backup quarterback with legitimate Big Ten experience and a five-star pedigree: junior Dylan Raiola.

The response for Raiola was instant. On his very first play, Raiola connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 3-yard reception that put the Ducks up 10-7. After scoring, Raiola raised his hand to flash a five in honor of Dante Moore.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola came in clutch, calm and collected, as he led the Ducks to a 41-27 victory on the road. The former Nebraska starter finished with 19-of-25 passing for 289 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It was an unfortunate situation for Moore and the Ducks, but Raiola and Oregon were able to turn a difficult moment into something bigger. After the game, the team shared how they turned the narrative around and used the hard moment to lean on one another, ultimately coming together to finish the game for Moore.

“It was a moment of connection, and that's one of our pillars,” said Raiola after the game. “We just latched on, and we knew it was going to be for him, Dante Moore. And I felt like we had such a strong connection going from there on forward.”

How Dylan Raiola found success despite the circumstances

“Yeah, just trusting the game, like trusting these coaches. We grind so hard to get put in positions to be successful, and it's our job to go out there and execute. I felt like we did that.

“Those big boys up front, we were behind them all game, so with this guy (Dierre Hill) and Jordon (Davison), all the guys that are a part of the run game that catapults us forward.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola opens up about playing after Moore’s injury

“It's complicated in the way of you don't ever want to see someone be hurt, especially that means that much to me, how much he (Dante Moore) teaches me, how much he means to the team.

“But it was a moment of connection, and that's one of our pillars. And we just latched on, and we knew it was going to be for him. And I felt like we had such a strong connection going from there on forward.”

How Dylan Raiola stayed prepared despite limited reps

“Our meeting time is so valuable. Our protection plans, all that is so critical. And, you know, treating every day like I'm a starter and understanding my role, and me and Dante (Moore) had a lot of back-and-forth dialogue, game plan things, what he likes. We have conversations, and I think that that just keeps me ready. And having these guys on my side, it only gives me more confidence.”

Dylan Raiola reflects on his own injury recovery

“Yeah, obviously, never wish anything bad on nobody, especially my guy. But it's a full-circle moment. My family, my close circle, you know what this is gonna mean to me? Last time I played these dudes, I left with a broken leg, and so I'm grateful for this program. So grateful for these coaches, and most importantly, these players.

“I mean, I'm around them more than my family, and they're really truly my brothers. And I knew it was going to be a fight to the end, and we're not leaving here without a W. So these guys deserve it, and, you know, we were very happy with an outside staff.”

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola takes fans inside Oregon’s huddle

“We had a lot of bullets in the chamber, and our coaches were very strategic on when they were going to let those fly. But it was always just a one-play focus.

“It was one play, and that's what my coach kept telling me: all he needs is one play out of me, and we play about the next play. And I think just thinking of it like that makes it a lot easier because then you look up, like, 'Oh shoot, we're in the paint, and that's ultimately end zone.'”

Dylan Raiola explains the mindset that helped him deliver

“Yeah, honestly, never really knew when my moment was gonna happen or what to expect. I'm huge in my faith, and I just put all my chips in God's hands, and when you do that, that's the best way because you find peace.

“The ultimate goal is to win. No matter how it happens, no matter sadly whatever goes down, like the game of football doesn't feel sorry for us. We got to step up and we got to keep fighting. And those guys in our locker room did just that.

“Coming on the road and doing what we did is not normal. And, but we'll get back to the drawing board. We'll get back to the next opponent when that time comes. But I promise you, we're going to celebrate this when we're on the plane back for sure.”

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