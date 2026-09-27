Lincoln Riley Addresses Desman Stephens II Reaction to Dante Moore's Injury
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Tensions flared at the LA Memorial Coliseum throughout the No. 20 Oregon Ducks’ 41-27 win over the No. 12 USC Trojans.
En route to a ranked victory on the road, the Ducks saw quarterback Dante Moore stretchered off the field after a targeting call. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Moore in the second quarter. The Ducks quarterback lay motionless on the field before being taken to the Los Angeles General Medical Center.
Both sidelines rushed onto the field after the play ensued, and Stephens was ejected as things got chippy. The Trojans linebacker was seen smiling and appeared to be mocking the Ducks as he exited the field, sparking plenty of backlash.
USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed Stephens’ reaction postgame.
Lincoln Riley on Desman Stephens II After the Dante Moore Hit
Riley was asked if he saw Stephens engaging in what was considered to be celebration after Moore’s injury.
“I did not see it,” Riley said.
Riley was then asked about Stephens returning to the sideline wearing street clothes in the second half following his ejection.
“Why? Because he’s on our football team,” Riley responded.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, however, did not mince his words about the play.
“It's a disgusting play. You don't want to see it happen,” Lanning said. “It's disappointing that it happened. I'm praying that our player's healthy, and I'm praying that their player can learn from that situation, because that's not a moment you want to be a part of."
What Lincoln Riley Said About Dante Moore’s Injury
But Riley’s response to Stephens’ reaction wasn’t all he had to say about the play. The USC coach began his press conference by sending Moore positive wishes.
"First of all, I want to say that I hope Dante is okay,” Riley said. “You never want to see that out of any opponent. No matter how competitive the game gets. These are all people at the end of the day on both sides. So, we wish him a speedy recovery."
Lanning provided an update on Moore in the Ducks’ press conference.
“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he is moving, and he does have the ability to move,” Lanning said.
The Ducks’ coach added that Riley asked about Moore after the game.
“I don't think that's anything he coaches, but there's a reason targeting exists in football, and that's clear-as-day targeting. It's a shame that happened to a good player."
Tensions Continue to Flare
Riley, Lanning and both coaching staff were seen trying to break up the scuffle on the field that occurred immediately after the Moore hit.
But later, things seemed to get heated again in the tunnel when another skirmish began to break out.
Even though the heat of the game seems to be carrying over into postgame festivities, the Ducks were able to weather the storm on the road and pick up the win. Quarterback Dylan Raiola entered for Moore in the second quarter and went on to throw two touchdowns and 289 yards as the Ducks moved to 3-1 on the season.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23