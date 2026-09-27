Lincoln Riley Addresses Desman Stephens II Reaction to Dante Moore's Injury

Tensions flared at the LA Memorial Coliseum throughout the No. 20 Oregon Ducks’ 41-27 win over the No. 12 USC Trojans.

En route to a ranked victory on the road, the Ducks saw quarterback Dante Moore stretchered off the field after a targeting call. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Moore in the second quarter. The Ducks quarterback lay motionless on the field before being taken to the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both sidelines rushed onto the field after the play ensued, and Stephens was ejected as things got chippy. The Trojans linebacker was seen smiling and appeared to be mocking the Ducks as he exited the field, sparking plenty of backlash.

🚨 Desman Stephens seen laughing and dapping up teammates after a DIRTY hit on Dante Moore that left him motionless 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CElhMLbT4m — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 27, 2026

USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed Stephens’ reaction postgame.

Lincoln Riley on Desman Stephens II After the Dante Moore Hit

Riley was asked if he saw Stephens engaging in what was considered to be celebration after Moore’s injury.

“I did not see it,” Riley said.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley was then asked about Stephens returning to the sideline wearing street clothes in the second half following his ejection.

“Why? Because he’s on our football team,” Riley responded.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, however, did not mince his words about the play.

“It's a disgusting play. You don't want to see it happen,” Lanning said. “It's disappointing that it happened. I'm praying that our player's healthy, and I'm praying that their player can learn from that situation, because that's not a moment you want to be a part of."

What Lincoln Riley Said About Dante Moore’s Injury

But Riley’s response to Stephens’ reaction wasn’t all he had to say about the play. The USC coach began his press conference by sending Moore positive wishes.

"First of all, I want to say that I hope Dante is okay,” Riley said. “You never want to see that out of any opponent. No matter how competitive the game gets. These are all people at the end of the day on both sides. So, we wish him a speedy recovery."

Lanning provided an update on Moore in the Ducks’ press conference.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he is moving, and he does have the ability to move,” Lanning said.

The Ducks’ coach added that Riley asked about Moore after the game.

“I don't think that's anything he coaches, but there's a reason targeting exists in football, and that's clear-as-day targeting. It's a shame that happened to a good player."

Tensions Continue to Flare

Riley, Lanning and both coaching staff were seen trying to break up the scuffle on the field that occurred immediately after the Moore hit.

But later, things seemed to get heated again in the tunnel when another skirmish began to break out.

Tensions are flaring once again between USC and Oregon as a scuffle has broken out in the tunnel: pic.twitter.com/mwwpjnDOzM — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) September 27, 2026

Even though the heat of the game seems to be carrying over into postgame festivities, the Ducks were able to weather the storm on the road and pick up the win. Quarterback Dylan Raiola entered for Moore in the second quarter and went on to throw two touchdowns and 289 yards as the Ducks moved to 3-1 on the season.

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