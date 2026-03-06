Oregon Ducks Recruiting Top Linebacker Out of ACC Territory
With the departure of Bryce Boettcher, either to the NFL or MLB, Oregon Ducks inside linebacker coach Brian Michalowski is looking for future help on both the strong and weak sides of the 3-4 defensive formation.
Jalaythan Mayfield, the No. 18-ranked linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class (per Rivals), is one who has caught Michaelowski's firm attention.
The four-star inside linebacker from Lincolnton, North Carolina, has listed his top five college football destinations as Oregon, Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Bulldogs.
He has scheduled spring visits with all five of those schools, as well as one additional Atlantic Coast Conference program.
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - April 14 (unofficial visit)
- Indiana Hoosiers - April 17 (official visit)
- Miami Hurricanes - May 29 (official visit)
- Oregon Ducks - June 5 (official visit)
- Georgia Bulldogs - June 12 (official visit)
- Kentucky Wildcats - June 19 (official visit)
At 6-2 and 230 pounds, Mayfield collected 109 total tackles (103 solo, six assisted), 18 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two that were returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one blocked field goal in his sophomore season with Lincolnton. He also ran for 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in 11 games played.
Mayfield is the No. 10-ranked linebacker coming out of the state of North Carolina, according to Rivals.
Linebackers on Oregon's 2026 Roster
The return of the senior outside linebacker duo of Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will be the face of the position in Eugene, Oregon. The pair will be the foundation of newly-appointed defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's group in the middle.
Tuioti was awarded All-Big Ten Third Team honors, while Uiagalelei was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The two combined for 102 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in the 2025 season.
Senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon also announced that he would be returning to the Pacific Northwest for one more chance at a College Football Playoff national title in a more expanded role under coach Dan Lanning.
As the second line of defense, Mixon has tallied 65 tackles (34 solo, 31 assisted), seven pass deflections, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one receiving touchdown throughout his collegiate career thus far. Based on the production in the given snaps this past season, he's poised for a breakout year inside Autzen Stadium.
As for the young returning talent on the 2026 roster, there's plenty of it to go around.
- Sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt
- Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Elijah Rushing
- Sophomore inside linebacker Gavin Nix
- Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Brayden Platt
- Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Dylan Williams
Not to mention those Ducks' linebackers and edge rushers in the incoming 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 4 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference, per Rivals.
- Four-star EDGE Anthony Jones from Mobile, Alabama
- Four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge from Englewood, Colorado
- Four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon from San Diego, California
- Three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips from Ventura, California
- Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk from Riverside, California
- Three-star EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State Beavers transfer)
