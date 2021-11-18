Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

Utah's defense hasn't been as elite this season as in past years, but there are still plenty of difference makers to keep an eye on.

Utah is usually good for a few NFL-caliber players on defense, a unit that is typically one of the best in the Pac-12. While they don't put up dominant numbers, the Utes boast some more future NFL players that will have to be at their best against a high-powered Oregon offense on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

1. #0 Devin Lloyd - Linebacker

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) is sacked by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0). © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

You know how good Devin Lloyd is? He's almost undoubtedly the best player in the Pac-12 not named Kayvon Thibodeaux. If you look at his stat line, which is stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey with your mom's homemade stuffing, it doesn't even begin to describe how much of a game wrecker Lloyd is.

Let's start with the statistics. Lloyd ranks second in the country in tackles for loss (20), second in the Pac-12 in tackles (84) and sacks (6.0), tied for second in the conference in interceptions (3) and leads all Pac-12 linebackers with six pass breakups. He also has an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Simply put, Lloyd is as productive a defensive player in the country as there is. He's explosive and can line up as either the MIKE backer or on the edge and rush the quarterback. He's elite when invading the backfield or when stopping the run, and as evidenced by his three interceptions, he can drop back and play pass coverage too.

Oregon must make Lloyd public enemy number one on Saturday, because if they don't, the offensive game plan can go right down the drain in the blink of an eye.

2. #1 Nephi Sewell - Linebacker

Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (1) reacts after a stop against the Brigham Young Cougars. © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Does that last name sound familiar? The brother of Penei Sewell and Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell has had a standout year for Utah in a linebacker room highlighted by Devin Lloyd.

Sewell transferred from Nevada, where he played safety prior to the 2020 season and became an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his first year at Utah. He's once again playing at an All-Pac-12 level in his second year in Salt Lake City, placing second on the team with 64 tackles and fourth in tackles for loss with 6.5.

Unlike Lloyd, Sewell tends to stick to his middle linebacker spot and won't be used to pressure the quarterback very much, but he's a beast when he gets into the backfield to stop the run. Sewell lives by the "see ball, get ball" mentality because when he reads the play, he makes a beeline for the ball carrier and will almost always make the stop.

Sewell, along with Lloyd, will likely be used to spy quarterback Anthony Brown in the run game, especially after Brown rumbled to a career best 123 rushing yards on a career-high 17 carries.

3. #42 Mika Tafua - Defensive End

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) during the second quarter against the USC Trojans. © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to say that a player leading the Pac-12 in sacks is having an underrated season, but Mika Tafua deserves some attention for the season he's having. His 7.5 sacks rank atop the Pac-12, and he also has 11 tackles for loss.

Tafua isn't the fastest defensive end, but he's difficult to move at 6'3" and 250 pounds and he's also a stout run defender. He's gotten better as the season has moved along, and he has two straight games with a sack and has at recorded at least one tackle for loss in four straight.

The Utes have about as good a chance as anyone so far this year at slowing down Travis Dye and the Ducks' run game. Tafua will have to win his battles at the line of scrimmage early and often because the Ducks' offensive line can create big holes for Dye and Byron Cardwell, who is on a hot streak of his own. If a defensive lineman or linebacker misses a chance at tackling them near the line of scrimmage, the Ducks' backs could turn it into a big gain in a blink.

