Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

    Utah's defense hasn't been as elite this season as in past years, but there are still plenty of difference makers to keep an eye on.
    Author:

    Utah is usually good for a few NFL-caliber players on defense, a unit that is typically one of the best in the Pac-12. While they don't put up dominant numbers, the Utes boast some more future NFL players that will have to be at their best against a high-powered Oregon offense on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

    1. #0 Devin Lloyd - Linebacker

    UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) is sacked by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0).

    UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) is sacked by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0).

    You know how good Devin Lloyd is? He's almost undoubtedly the best player in the Pac-12 not named Kayvon Thibodeaux. If you look at his stat line, which is stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey with your mom's homemade stuffing, it doesn't even begin to describe how much of a game wrecker Lloyd is.

    Let's start with the statistics. Lloyd ranks second in the country in tackles for loss (20), second in the Pac-12 in tackles (84) and sacks (6.0), tied for second in the conference in interceptions (3) and leads all Pac-12 linebackers with six pass breakups. He also has an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

    Simply put, Lloyd is as productive a defensive player in the country as there is. He's explosive and can line up as either the MIKE backer or on the edge and rush the quarterback. He's elite when invading the backfield or when stopping the run, and as evidenced by his three interceptions, he can drop back and play pass coverage too.

    Oregon must make Lloyd public enemy number one on Saturday, because if they don't, the offensive game plan can go right down the drain in the blink of an eye.

    2. #1 Nephi Sewell - Linebacker

    Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (1) reacts after a stop against the Brigham Young Cougars.

    Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (1) reacts after a stop against the Brigham Young Cougars.

    Does that last name sound familiar? The brother of Penei Sewell and Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell has had a standout year for Utah in a linebacker room highlighted by Devin Lloyd.

    Sewell transferred from Nevada, where he played safety prior to the 2020 season and became an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his first year at Utah. He's once again playing at an All-Pac-12 level in his second year in Salt Lake City, placing second on the team with 64 tackles and fourth in tackles for loss with 6.5. 

    Unlike Lloyd, Sewell tends to stick to his middle linebacker spot and won't be used to pressure the quarterback very much, but he's a beast when he gets into the backfield to stop the run. Sewell lives by the "see ball, get ball" mentality because when he reads the play, he makes a beeline for the ball carrier and will almost always make the stop.

    Sewell, along with Lloyd, will likely be used to spy quarterback Anthony Brown in the run game, especially after Brown rumbled to a career best 123 rushing yards on a career-high 17 carries.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    devin-lloyd-utah-vs-arizona-state
    Play
    Football

    Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

    The Utes are led by future first-round NFL Draft pick Devin Lloyd along with a strong supporting cast

    tavion-thomas-utah-vs-stanford
    Play
    Football

    Utah Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

    The Utes have plenty of playmakers all over the field that will be on full display

    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Utah

    The latest on Oregon's preparations before the team takes a big road trip

    3. #42 Mika Tafua - Defensive End

    Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) during the second quarter against the USC Trojans.

    Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) during the second quarter against the USC Trojans.

    It's hard to say that a player leading the Pac-12 in sacks is having an underrated season, but Mika Tafua deserves some attention for the season he's having. His 7.5 sacks rank atop the Pac-12, and he also has 11 tackles for loss.

    Tafua isn't the fastest defensive end, but he's difficult to move at 6'3" and 250 pounds and he's also a stout run defender. He's gotten better as the season has moved along, and he has two straight games with a sack and has at recorded at least one tackle for loss in four straight. 

    The Utes have about as good a chance as anyone so far this year at slowing down Travis Dye and the Ducks' run game. Tafua will have to win his battles at the line of scrimmage early and often because the Ducks' offensive line can create big holes for Dye and Byron Cardwell, who is on a hot streak of his own. If a defensive lineman or linebacker misses a chance at tackling them near the line of scrimmage, the Ducks' backs could turn it into a big gain in a blink.

    You May Also Like:

    Mycah Pittman Moving On From Oregon Football Program

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    devin-lloyd-utah-vs-arizona-state
    Football

    Utah Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

    55 seconds ago
    tavion-thomas-utah-vs-stanford
    Football

    Utah Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Oregon

    30 minutes ago
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Utah

    14 hours ago
    Eric Williams
    Basketball

    Takeaways from Oregon's Blowout Loss to BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational

    16 hours ago
    Kyle Whitthingham
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    19 hours ago
    Mycah Pittman WSU
    Football

    Mycah Pittman no Longer With Oregon Football Program

    21 hours ago
    Mykael Wright WSU
    Football

    Oregon's Bowl Projections Entering Week 12

    23 hours ago
    sedona-prince-deestroying-more-than-an-athlete-apparel-line
    Basketball

    Sedona Prince Teams Up With UNINTERRUPTED, Champs Sports & Eastbay for Content Series, Apparel Line

    23 hours ago