Oregon is flying high following its latest big 45-30 win over the previously undefeated UCLA Bruins.

Now the team is getting ready for a road trip to the Bay Area, where they'll face the struggling Cal Golden Bears.

Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters Monday night in Eugene to give his final thoughts on UCLA and look ahead to this week's contest.

Opening Statement: "Obviously a phenomenal weekend, really exciting. I don't know how you can be a fan or a prospect or anyone right now and not want to be a part and around what's going on in Oregon football. Our fans made such an impact on Saturday, starting with GameDay being there early, being able to carry that over to a primetime game. And obviously an elite experience there in that stadium. I've been in some great stadium environments and that's one of the best stadium environments I've ever been in in my career. So a lot of fun for our players fun to see our players have that success. But we enjoyed it on Saturday and we're ready to move on now and attack our weaknesses and try to make them strengths as we move forward to play Cal this week."

Question: "One of the spoils of victory is a lot of kudos, a lot of compliments. How have you guys done processing all of that and moving on from it in the last 48 hours?

Lanning: "We don't concern with the ourselves with the opinions of others. Our focus has always been within and today we went to the doctor and saw a lot of things we can get better at. Some people texted me the morning after the game and said how do you feel after that win. I said I just watched the film, so I've got some concerns. There's a lot of stuff that we gotta fix. Lot of stuff that we can get better. The piece that I'm excited about is I think consistently every single week we've improved across the board. And we gotta continue to improve as we move forward."

Question: "Bryan Addison is someone who's really coming into his own on defense. After watching the film what do you think he's doing now that's really allowed him to establish himself there?"

Lanning: "He's got range. We talked about it this morning as we went back and evaluated some of those things. This guy can cover sideline to sideline. Obviously having that receiving background allowed him to come down with the ball there at the end of the game, but he's getting his hands on a lot of balls and he gets guys down when it comes to tackling and that's showing up."

Question: "Taki (Sam Taimani) came off at one point in the second half. What's his status and availability going forward?"

Lanning: He got a little dinged up in his ankle. I think he'll be able to go Saturday. We'll see."

Question: "I know your team has improved every single week, but what are you looking for, especially after this next game that's gonna prove to you that your team is continuing to improve and not playing down to their competition?

Lanning: "I think anybody that turns on a TV on any Saturday night is going to realize that every week something-- you can't predict college football. I'm watching film earlier today and this game last year came down to the last two seconds on a fourth and two at the goal line. We have to bring our best every single week to be able to perform to the level we think necessary and capable. I've got a lot of respect for Cal, we're playing Oregon this week. We gotta go get our best version of us and be able to play really well and we want to be playing better ball at the end than we are right now. So that's what we're looking for is growth, right but this team is very capable."

