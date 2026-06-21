Washington Offensive Line Recruit Announces Oregon Offer

The Oregon Ducks have offered class of 2030 interior offensive lineman Tyson Daniels. Daniels is listed at 6-4, 275 pounds and is currently at Kennedy Catholic High School in Washington.

Oregon Ducks Offer Tyson Daniels

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tyson Daniels took to social media to announce that he had received an offer from Oregon.

“After a great conversation with Coach Joe Lorig, I am blessed to receive my 14th D1 offer from the University of Oregon,” Daniels posted on his X account. “Go Ducks.”

Lorig is Oregon's special teams coordinator/nickels coach.

In one of the pictures Daniels posted, he was outside of Autzen Stadium “throwing the O.”

Daniels is from Burien, Washington, so he’s not too far away from Eugene. Among his other offers are from the Washington State Cougars, UCLA Bruins, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Ducks have made a habit of building strong offensive lines. That starts on the recruiting trail. In Oregon’s most recent recruiting class in 2026, they landed the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country per Rivals in five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country by Rivals and Iheanacho was the highest rated of all 23 of their commits. They also signed a pair of interior offensive lineman in this class: four-star recruit Tommy Tofi and three-star recruit Koloi Keli.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moving on to the pending 2027 class, the Ducks currently have received commitments from 19 recruits. Three of them are on the offensive line: four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, four-star interior offensive offensive lineman Gus Corsair, and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael.

The Ducks have the No. 9 ranked 2027 class in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten team with a higher ranked class to this point are the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 7.

Coach Dan Lanning’s ability to recruit the offensive line position at such a high level, combined with hitting in the transfer portal has resulted in the seven differed Oregon offensive lineman in the past four years getting selected in the NFL Draft. Here are the seven Oregon offensive lineman to be selected in the NFL Draft since Oregon hired Lanning as coach prior to the 2022 season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2023

Round 6, Pick 199: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Round 7, Pick 257: Alex Forsyth

2024

Round 2, Pick 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson

2025

Round 1, Pick 29: Josh Conerly

Round 6, Pick 204: Ajani Cornelius

2026

Round 3, Pick 88: Emmanuel Pregnon

Round 6, Pick 206: Alex Harkey

The proven track record of being able to get offensive line prospects selected in the NFL Draft can be used to Oregon's benefit when batting other schools. The Ducks have made the College Football Playoff the last two seasons and will look to get back to the national championship game for the first time since 2015.

The season kicks off against Boise State on Sept. 5.

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