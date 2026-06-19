Oregon Emerging As Favorite for Offensive Line Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are emerging as a favorite to land class of 2028 recruit, offensive lineman Garrett Rosenberger. Rosenberger got an offer from Oregon and visited Eugene this month.

Garrett Rosenberger Gives Recruiting Insight

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett Rosenberger is a 6-4, 280 pound interior offensive lineman out of Chillicothe, Ohio. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 33 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2028 according to Rivals Industry.

Rosenberger tabs Oregon and an ACC school as schools that have been “catching his eye.” He spoke to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals about the Ducks and where they stand in his recruitment.

“Oregon has done an excellent job in developing offensive lineman over the years while also competing at a high level in the Big Ten,” Rosenbrger said. “I would say the two that are catching my eye the most currently are Oregon and NC State.”

The Ducks and Wolfpack are each without a commit from the 2028 recruiting class at this point.

Oregon's Offensive Linemen Drafted Under Dan Lanning

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rosenberger pointed out Oregon’s ability to develop offensive lineman, which has been on display in the NFL Draft over the past few years. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has had seven different offensive lineman drafted. Lanning took over as the Ducks coach in 2022, so this dates back to the 2023 draft. Here are the seven offensive lineman and what year they were selected.

2023

Round 6, Pick 199: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Round 7, Pick 257: Alex Forsyth

2024

Round 2, Pick 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson

2025

Round 1, Pick 29: Josh Conerly

Round 6, Pick 204: Ajani Cornelius

2026

Round 3, Pick 88: Emmanuel Pregnon

Round 6, Pick 206: Alex Harkey

The Ducks have consistently been able to put players into the NFL in recent years. In the past four drafts, there have been 31 Oregon players selected. Seven of them being offensive lineman shows how important that position is.

Oregon's On-Field Success

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), head coach Dan Lanning and defensive back Brandon Finney (4) throw oranges following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are only a few teams in all of college football that have had the amount of succes that the Oregon Ducks have had since Dan Lanning became coach. The Ducks are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they made the College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025. Oregon was knocked out in the quarterfinal in 2024 after earning the No. 1 ranking and getting a first-round bye.

In 2025, Oregon was ranked No. 5 in the 12-team playoff. This meant they would not receive a first-round bye like the season prior. This turned out to not be an issue in their first couple games. The Ducks beat James Madison in their first-round game and then beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinal to advance to the semfinal.

Oregon ran into the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers, who blew out Oregon in the semifinal game. The Ducks have taken a step forward in each of Lanning's first four seasons. They will look to do so again in 2026.

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