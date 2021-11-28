Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Three-Touchdown Performance in Win vs. Oregon State

    Hear from the Ducks' quarterback after his big day against the Beavers.
    Author:

    Anthony Brown led the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to a 38-29 win over the Oregon State Beavers, helping his team clinch the Pac-12 North for the third straight season.

    Brown was efficient through the air and productive on the ground on Saturday, accounting for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He completed 23 of his 28 passes for 275 yards while rushing 14 times for 83 yards.

    Brown discussed his performance on senior night with the media after the game.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    anthony-brown-vs-oregon-state
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Win vs. Oregon State

    The senior accounted for 358 total yards and three touchdowns in his final game at Autzen Stadium

    kris-hutson-touchdown-vs-oregon-state
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Kris Hutson Recaps Strong Game in Win vs. Oregon State

    Hutson balled out for the second week in a row and hauled in the first touchdown of his career

    mario-cristobal-vs-oregon-state
    Play
    Football

    What Mario Cristobal Said After Beating Oregon State, Clinching Pac-12 North

    The Ducks beat the Beavers 38-29 at Autzen Stadium and will face Utah for the Pac-12 crown

    You May Also Like:

    Oregon Wins Pac-12 North with 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    anthony-brown-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Win vs. Oregon State

    3 minutes ago
    kris-hutson-touchdown-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    WATCH: Kris Hutson Recaps Strong Game in Win vs. Oregon State

    52 minutes ago
    mario-cristobal-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    What Mario Cristobal Said After Beating Oregon State, Clinching Pac-12 North

    15 hours ago
    jonathan-smith-oregon-state
    Football

    What Jonathan Smith Said After Oregon Beat Oregon State

    15 hours ago
    Devon Williams YAC Oregon State
    Football

    WATCH: Devon Williams Talks Big Day vs. Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Oregon State
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's Win Over Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    Travis Dye Mean Mug
    Football

    No. 11 Oregon Clinches Pac-12 North With 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

    19 hours ago
    Noah Sewell Washington Cropped
    Football

    Noah Sewell Exits With Injury vs. Oregon State

    21 hours ago