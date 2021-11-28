WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Three-Touchdown Performance in Win vs. Oregon State
Anthony Brown led the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to a 38-29 win over the Oregon State Beavers, helping his team clinch the Pac-12 North for the third straight season.
Brown was efficient through the air and productive on the ground on Saturday, accounting for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He completed 23 of his 28 passes for 275 yards while rushing 14 times for 83 yards.
Brown discussed his performance on senior night with the media after the game.
WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Win vs. Oregon State
The senior accounted for 358 total yards and three touchdowns in his final game at Autzen Stadium
WATCH: Kris Hutson Recaps Strong Game in Win vs. Oregon State
Hutson balled out for the second week in a row and hauled in the first touchdown of his career
What Mario Cristobal Said After Beating Oregon State, Clinching Pac-12 North
The Ducks beat the Beavers 38-29 at Autzen Stadium and will face Utah for the Pac-12 crown
You May Also Like:
Oregon Wins Pac-12 North with 38-29 Win Over Oregon State
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox