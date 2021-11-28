WATCH: Anthony Brown Recaps Win vs. Oregon State

Hear from the Ducks' quarterback after his big day against the Beavers.

Anthony Brown led the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to a 38-29 win over the Oregon State Beavers, helping his team clinch the Pac-12 North for the third straight season.

Brown was efficient through the air and productive on the ground on Saturday, accounting for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He completed 23 of his 28 passes for 275 yards while rushing 14 times for 83 yards.

Brown discussed his performance on senior night with the media after the game.

