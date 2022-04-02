WATCH: Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix Discusses Decision to Transfer, Spring Ball With Ducks
Nix comes to Eugene after spending three seasons in the SEC at Auburn.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix meets with the media following Saturday's spring practice.
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox
Scroll to Continue
WATCH: Kenny Dillingham Discusses Oregon Quarterback Battle, Offense in Spring
Dillingham begins his time in Eugene with some intriguing options to lead his offense
Bo Nix Opens up on Why He Transferred to Oregon
Nix arrives in Eugene after spending three seasons in the SEC at Auburn
WATCH: Oregon QB Ty Thompson Discusses Progress in Spring Football
The Ducks are hosting a quarterback competition for the third straight season