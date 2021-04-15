WATCH: Brandon Dorlus set for a Larger Role in 2021

FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus Ready for a Larger Role in 2021

The defensive tackle has emerged as a leader along the front seven.
Author:
Publish date:

The defensive line is set to welcome some new faces in 2021 following the departures of Austin Faoliu and Jordan Scott

Brandon Dorlus is one player set to take a major leap forward after flashing throughout last season. The 6'3", 285-pound defensive tackle is working on adding bulk to his frame and hopes to get closer to 290 pounds to better defend the run. 

He'll be playing alongside names like Keyon Ware-Hudson, Kristian Williams and Bradyn Swinson. He spoke with the media following the seventh spring practice to update his development under Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a and other standouts on defense.

All that and more in the above video.

