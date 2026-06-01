Winners and Losers From Oregon's Regional Win Over Oregon State

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.

One year after Oregon’s postseason aspirations ended inside its own regional at PK Park, the Ducks flipped the script Sunday night. Oregon defeated rival Oregon State 4-1 to complete a perfect 3-0 run through the Eugene Regional, eliminate their rival and punch a ticket to the Super Regionals for the third time in four years.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon entered the regional riding momentum after wins over Yale and Washington State while benefiting from the winners' bracket advantage. Oregon State, on the other hand, arrived with urgency and fatigue after being upset by Washington State earlier in the weekend and forced into the consolation bracket. Before facing Oregon, the Beavers had already played earlier Sunday, defeating Washington State 10-1 to keep their season alive and force a regional final matchup with the Ducks.

In a rivalry game defined by pitching, defense and execution, the Ducks leaned on a relentless pitching staff and timely offense to close out the Beavers and send PK Park home celebrating. Next up, Oregon will travel to Austin to face No. 6 seed Texas in a best-of-three series, with the winner earning a place among the final eight teams advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Winners From Oregon’s Win Over Oregon State

Oregon’s Pitching Staff

Pitching was not simply a winner Sunday night. It was the difference-maker, and truthfully, it defined Oregon’s entire regional run.

Oregon’s Miles Gosztola pitches against Oregon State during the sixth inning on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across three regional games, Oregon’s pitching staff allowed just four earned runs while consistently controlling tempo and limiting damage against opposing lineups.

Miles Gosztola set the tone against Oregon State. The right-hander delivered six strong innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out eight and earning the win. From the opening inning, Gosztola looked comfortable attacking the zone and keeping Oregon State hitters from establishing rhythm.

Luke Morgan, Tanner Bradley and Devin Bell each followed with scoreless innings, and notably, none of the three relievers issued a walk. Bell secured his 12th save of the season while helping complete another dominant showing from Oregon’s bullpen.

The Ducks even managed to strike out Oregon State’s Jacob Galloway multiple times after he had not struck out more than once in a game all season.

Burke-Lee Mabeus Behind the Plate

While Oregon’s arms deserve plenty of praise, catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus quietly played a massive role in helping the Ducks control the game. Gosztola made that clear afterward.

Oregon State’s Tyler Inge, left, is tagged trying to score by Oregon’s Burke-Lee Mabeus during the second inning on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Having Burke back there, he’s such a great presence to have, and he’s just a comforting guide, and comforting target. It’s so easy to hit spots with that guy back there,” Gosztola said.

The value of Mabeus extended beyond receiving pitches.

One of the game’s biggest defensive moments arrived in the second inning. With an Oregon State runner attempting to steal and another breaking towards home, the Ducks executed an aggressive defensive sequence. Mabeus fired to second, Ryan Cooney quickly returned the throw home and Mabeus applied a huge tag at the plate to end the inning.

Oregon State challenged the play but the call stood. Instead of allowing momentum to swing toward the Beavers, Oregon escaped the inning.

Oregon’s Seventh Inning

For much of Sunday night, the game remained within reach for both sides. Oregon State struck first before Oregon responded in the third inning when Drew Smith drove in Jax Gimenez to tie the game at 1-1.

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, tension built. Neither team committed an error and scoring opportunities came at a premium as both pitching staffs settled into the rivalry matchup.

Then came the seventh. With the bases loaded Oregon State gathered for a mound visit before bringing Albert Roblez into the game with Jack Brooks stepping to the plate.

The pressure belonged entirely to Oregon, and the Ducks delivered. Three of Oregon’s four runs came during the seventh inning, flipping the energy inside PK Park and creating the separation Oregon needed to close out the Beavers.

PK Park Crowd

The rivalry stakes already guaranteed emotion, but the atmosphere inside PK Park elevated the moment even further.

Oregon’s student section positioned directly above Oregon State’s dugout remained loud throughout the night, creating a hostile environment for the Beavers and giving the Ducks energy to feed off.

Oregon fans cheer on the Ducks in the ninth inning of their game against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The crowd tonight was fantastic. I felt them on every single pitch. I almost felt like they carried me through some of that ball game when fatigue started to set in, and it was amazing to be a part of,” Gosztola said.

Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Oregon State

Oregon State’s Pitching Depth and Fatigue

This challenge began long before first pitch as Oregon State entered Sunday carrying the burden of extra baseball. The Beavers had already battled through the consolation bracket and were forced into a doubleheader after defeating Washington State earlier in the day.

Eventually, the workload showed. Oregon State entered the regional known for elite run prevention and one of the nation’s stingiest pitching staffs, holding opponents to a .213 batting average while allowing just 3.65 runs per game.

Oregon State’s Isaac Yeager pitches against Oregon during the seventh inning on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the bases loaded Oregon State turned to Albert Roblez in relief hoping to escape the jam. Instead, control issues quickly compounded the pressure. Roblez walked two Oregon batters with the bases loaded, handing the Ducks two free runs and allowing the inning to spiral in Oregon’s favor.

Against a lineup as disciplined and opportunistic as Oregon’s, free bases become costly.

Oregon State’s Strengths

The Beavers entered Sunday built around pitching, preventative defense and creating traffic on the bases, but Oregon shut much of that down.

Neither team committed an error, but Oregon prevented Oregon State from turning its usual strengths into game-changing advantages. The Beavers pride themselves on plate discipline and offensive pressure, supported by a .385 team on-base percentage and nearly five walks per game, but sunday never allowed that formula to take hold.

Oregon State’s Ethan Porter, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against Washington State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks controlled counts, limited free opportunities and consistently avoided the type of mistakes Oregon State typically exploits.

When Oregon State’s identity becomes difficult to establish, so does its offense.

Oregon State's Scoring Opportunities

Perhaps the most frustrating reality for Oregon State came in the box score.

The Beavers recorded the same number of hits as Oregon and produced multiple doubles while putting runners in scoring position. But those opportunities never translated into runs.

Oregon’s pitching and defense repeatedly shut the door before rallies could build. Against most teams, that level of traffic might be enough, but against Oregon, it was not.

And by the final out, the Ducks had once again proven why pitching ultimately defined the Eugene Regional.

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