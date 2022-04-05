Gonzalez could become a key piece of next season's defense following departures of key contributors from 2021.

Colorado transfer cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrived in Eugene after spending two seasons in the Pac-12, and there's a need for him to contribute early in one of the youngest position groups on the team.

He met with reporters for the first time at Oregon on Tuesday.

On why he transferred to Oregon

"It felt like it was my time to leave Colorado. Went in the portal, took a couple visits, and seen here and knew it was an opportunity so I took it."

On his relationship with Demetrice Martin

"I don't even look at him as a coach.It's more of like my uncle. We just come out, we ball together. He plays through me, he plays through all the corners. It's just like a family bond and it's fun, it's great."

On what it's like being in a younger position group

"I feel like I'm stepping into a role of a veteran role in the corner room. I'm young but I got experience. But it's not anything like that in the room. Everybody knows it's family. Everybody in the room is close, we're a brotherhood. People look up to other people, and we all help each other. We all help each other learn and work."

On how his experience playing in the Pac-12 will translate to Oregon

"Just playing in the Pac-12 for my third year I know the ins and outs of the league. It's just come in and let's go dominate, let's go win."

On how he defines success:

"Success to me is doing what you love at a high level. If it's PBU's, if it's making picks, do that and make the plays that come to you."

