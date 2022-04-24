On Saturday we finally got to see some of that explosiveness that's been discussed for much of spring football.

Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters following the the Yellow Team's 31-21 win over the Green Team in Oregon Football's spring game.

Opening statement:

"What an awesome atmosphere. This is why you come to Oregon. So thrilled to have our alumni come back. Our fans to be so supportive. Shout in the third quarter, you wonder what that's gonna feel like. Seeing that first hand, obviously a special moment. I was excited to see our guys to compete, go out there and get it in every rep. That being said there's so much room for improvement. It's hard to get too excited after one play cause you realize that means that someone messed up on the other side of the ball. Great environment. Again, the alums being here was really special to me. They built this program, so seeing them all here made that really a special event. Excited with the result and excited to get back to work."

On the quarterback play Saturday:

"You love the explosives. Obviously you get excited about that. Came out from the jump and hit one really early. I thought they did do a good job of pushing the ball down the field but you can't put the ball in jeopardy."

On Byron Cardwell and Jackson Powers-Johnson:

"Precautionary there with Byron. JPJ looks like's gonna be okay. Wanna continue to get the medical professional's eval on that, but it sounds like he's okay. I got to see him right there in the locker room."

On how consistent the spring game was to the rest of spring practice:

"I think some guys really stood up today and made big plays, but I was excited to see the guys that made plays in spring made plays today. I think there was some carry over there. I think that consistency, the consistency of that approach, day in and day out, that's gonna lead to opportunities."

