Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters following Oregon's eighth spring football coach.

On Saturday's scrimmage

"Biggest thing you're looking for is guys that go out here and execute at a high level. We wanted to keep it simple on offense and defense and just see our guys go. Certainly a lot of things to improve on coming away with. Gotta do a better job with ball security, but we had a lot of explosive plays on offense."

On how many reps the team got on Saturday

"I have to look at the total number. We're gonna be somewhere around 90 to 100 reps total. Maybe a little bit more than that, but a good amount of reps."

On how scrimmages are assessed compared to practice

"You grade this more like a game. It's a great opportunity for coaches. We do a write up after every scrimmage, very similar to a game what can we improve on, things we did well, things we did poorly. As much for the players to me this is a great assessment of our coaches and how we can build on what we've done so far."

On Jay Butterfield's progression

"I think Jay's a savvy player. I think Jay would tell you just like Bo and Ty would tell you there's a lot of things that he can improve on and get better at. But the more these guys get comfortable in this system. I thought today was a great example of those guys understanding what Coach Dillingham's goal is on offense and where he wanted the ball distributed and how we're gonna take care of it."

On Dontae Manning's Status

"I have to wait and see what happened. He got dinged up. I really can't speak on it yet cause obviously I'm just leaving the practice field."

