WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon Football's Third Spring Practice

Hear from the leader of Oregon Football as the Ducks returned to the practice fields on Tuesday.

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning meets with reporters in Eugene following the third of fifteen spring practices.

Maddie Scherr UC Davis
Basketball

Oregon Guard Maddie Scherr Enters Transfer Portal

By Graham Metzker4 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Chat March 28, 2022

By Max Torres17 hours ago
kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
Recruiting

Kylee Watson Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
Sydney Parrish Oregon State
Recruiting

Sydney Parrish Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
nyara-sabally
Basketball

Nyara Sabally Declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
Dior Johnson Oregon Visit copy
Recruiting

Dior Johnson Locked In With Oregon Despite Crutchfield Departure

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State
Football

NFL Draft Analyst: Kayvon Thibodeaux's "Effort is Spotty" and "Isn't An Elite Bender"

By Dylan Reubenking23 hours ago
Jaden Rashada Battle Dallas Cropped
Recruiting

Priority Oregon Target Jaden Rashada Will Return to Eugene for Spring Game

By Max TorresMar 28, 2022