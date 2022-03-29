WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon Football's Third Spring Practice
Hear from the leader of Oregon Football as the Ducks returned to the practice fields on Tuesday.
Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning meets with reporters in Eugene following the third of fifteen spring practices.
