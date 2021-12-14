WATCH: Dan Lanning Introductory Oregon Press Conference

Hear from the new leader of Oregon football.

Oregon's new head coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters on Monday inside the Hatfield Dowlin Complex in Eugene.

He shared his vision for the future of the program as well as the journey he's had to get to this moment in his career.

You may also like:

Who should Dan Lanning prioritize on the recruiting trail for Oregon?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE