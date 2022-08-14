The Oregon Ducks held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as they continue to prepare for the 2022 college football season and their opener against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene following Saturday's practice to give his thoughts on what he saw from his team.

Opening statement: "Good first scrimmage I thought that compete was high. Offense really moved the ball early on, had some early success, our defense had two big stops in two-minute. It was impressive on their side. Plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, but there was good compete. It's that first time you get to see guys actually go tackle and I think there's some nervousness around that to start, but with the guys pulled the trigger and were able to finish. Relatively clean from a penalty standpoint, I think we can still continue to get better there.

All of our quarterbacks you actually pull their stats afterwards you're like wow, they kind of had very similar days. Think all of them had success. All had scored touchdowns. Two threw picks. We talk about taking care of the ball but in general, very similar performances across the board by those guys. Overall. Like I said, Good compete. Good first scrimmage, certainly not our standard."

Question: You obviously prioritize protecting the football, was that a positive for the most part?

Lanning: "No, because we had turnovers right? If you have one turnover, that's one too many. Now on the same note, our goal on defense is to be plus three every game. Ultimately still we want to do a better job of taking care of the ball. I think we were closer today."

Question: How about explosives?

Lanning: "Yeah, there were some. There were definitely some explosive plays today Thought our offense did a good job with our tempo, it created some issues, so we gotta get better at that on the defensive side of the ball, but it was good to see that today."

Question: Looking at those positives and negatives if you had to pick a winner between the offense and the defense who do you think won the day?

Lanning: "I would have definitely said offense early. They were definitely moving the ball and having some success early. I think defense late, so it's good to see the ying and yang. But plenty to clean up on both sides."

Question: Are there any lessons from today that you hope show up when you guys come back to practice next week?

Lanning: "Certainly a lot. In particular, not necessarily I mean I think there's just there's a lot of things to fix small, minute pieces and each one of us has to have ownership and take it."

