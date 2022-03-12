WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps Second Spring Football Practice
With two practices in the books, the Ducks now head on spring break before resuming practice on March 29.
Dan Lanning spoke to the media directly following the Ducks' second spring practice and discussed self-evaluation, the health in the trenches, and what the remainder of the practice schedule will look like, including scrimmages.
