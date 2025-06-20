How To Watch Elite Recruit Joey O'Brien Make Commitment: Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame?
Four-star safety recruit Joey O'Brien is scheduled to reveal his commitment on Friday, June 20 as he makes his decision between the Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Clemson Tigers.
If the order of his official visits are any indication of where O'Brien might be leaning in his recruitments, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have the upper hand. O'Brien visited Notre Dame the weekend of June 13 after taking trips to Oregon (June 6), Clemson (May 30), and Penn State (May 16).
How to Watch:
O'Brien will be committing on Friday, June 20, live streaming his announcement on Instagram (joey__obrien) at 4:15 p.m. PT.
In a video teasing his commitment, O'Brien spoke about his dreams of playing college football and thanked his coaches and teammates.
"I've been totally blessed to be in this situation. Not a lot of kids get it, and it's just a great feeling just to have the opportunities to do what I do. I always had dreams to play Division 1 football, but it was always just a dream until my freshman year, went into the OT7 Championship. And that's when I realized like 'Dang, I can really do this. I'm sticking with these guys. I got what it takes to do it," said O'Brien. `
With O'Brien being a top recruit from the state of Pennsylvania, Notre Dame, Penn State, and even Clemson have a distance advantage over Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. However, distance has not stopped Lanning and his staff from pursuing national targets like O'Brien in the past.
According to 247Sports' rankings, O'Brien is the No. 65 overall recruit in the country, the No. 6 safety prospect, and the No. 2 player out of Pennsylvania.
Penn State has dominated in-state recruiting, landing five of the top-10 prospects from Pennsylvania, per 247Sports' rankings. However, it appears as though the Nittany Lions could miss out on one of the top recruits from the state.
In March, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted Notre Dame to land O'Brien. Will Wiltfong's decision hold true when O'Brien commits on Friday?
After visiting Oregon earlier in June, O'Brien spoke with 247Sports' Brian Dohn about the trip:
"With Oregon always getting the best players, if I would have a path to play. I thought it was big how they showed me the path to play and how there is an exact plan for me to play early. I thought that was cool," O'Brien told 247Sports.
O'Brien also raved about his time spent with Lanning, revealing that the Ducks showed him both defensive and offensive meetings as part of his visit in Eugene. After landing five-star safety Jett Washington on Thursday, can Oregon land another elite defensive back in O'Brien on Friday?