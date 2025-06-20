Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
The Oregon Ducks went undefeated in the regular season in 2024 and reached 13-0 for the first time in program history. Oregon capped off 2024 by winning the Big Ten championship in their first season as a member of the conference.
ESPN released their 2025 win-loss record predictions for each Big Ten team using their Football Power Index (FPI) metrics. Where do they have the Ducks finishing in the Big Ten?
Oregon Ducks With Third Highest Win Projection in Big Ten
The Oregon Ducks are predicted by ESPN to go 10.0-2.4. The two teams ahead of them in the Big Ten are the Ohio State Buckeyes in first with a win-loss projection of 10.4-2.2 and the Penn State Nittany Lions in second with a win-loss projection of 10.2-2.2. These two teams would be the Big Ten championship game.
After Oregon, there is a steep drop off in projected win total. At No. 4 is the Michigan Wolverines with a record projection of 8.4-3.7.
Here is ESPN full Big Ten standings projections with win-loss records:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes, 10.4-2.2
2. Penn State Nittany Lions, 10.2-2.2
3. Oregon Ducks, 10.0-2.4
4. Michigan Wolverines, 8.4-3.7
5. USC Trojans, 8.3-3.9
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 7.5-4.5
7. Indiana Hoosiers, 7.5-4.5
8. Washignton Husksies, 7.1-4.9
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers, 6.9-5.2
10. Illinois Fighting Illini, 6.8-5.2
11. Iowa Hawkeyes, 6.2-5.8
12. Maryland Terrapins, 5.9-6.1
13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 5.8-6.2
14. Wisconsin Badgers, 5.6-6.5
15. UCLA Bruins, 5.4-6.6
16. Michigan State Spartans, 5.2-6.8
17. Northwestern Wildcats, 4.1-7.9
18. Purdue Boilermakers, 3.2-8.8
Last season Oregon went undefeated in Big Ten conference play with a record of 9-0. This was capped off by a win in the Big Ten championship game over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Four Big Ten teams made the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff; Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, and Indiana. Oregon was ranked No. 1, Penn State No. 6, Ohio State No. 8, and Indiana No. 11.
The Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 8 ranked team, won the national championship. On their way there, they defeated the No. 1 Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes got revenge for their regular season defeat suffered at Autzen Stadium in October.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
Are Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning on Track to Win A National Championship?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season in Eugene. Lanning took over in 2022 and his Ducks have improved in each season since he got there. He has an overall record at Oregon of 35-6, going 10-3 in 2022, 12-2 in 2023, and 13-1 in 2024.
This is Lanning’s first coaching job after multiple stops as an assistant and a coordinator. With this much success before Lanning has even turned 40-years-old, it has Ducks fans hopeful that he can be the one to lead Oregon to their first national championship in program history.
Oregon will kick off their 2025 season on August against Montana State.