5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
In a huge recruiting victory for coach Dan Lanning, five-star safety recruit Jett Washington committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans. Washington is Oregon's second 5-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.
Washington comes from an athletic family, as he is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Washington is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. The Ohio State Buckeyes were also heavily recruiting the five-star recruit.
Washington is Oregon's ninth commitment to their class of 2026, which jumped up two spots to No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten with the addition, per On3. Oregon trails No. 1 USC Trojans and No. 3 Ohio State in the conference.
The reigning Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks have had a strong secondary the last few seasons and look to keep the momentum going with an influx of new talent in Eugene.
The 6-foot-5, 210 pounds Washington earned MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Junior All-American. He helped lead Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) to its fourth-straight Nevada Class 5A state title.
Joining Washington is fellow five-star tight end Kendre Harrison in the 2026 class. Oregon has five defensive commits including four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Washington spoke to On3 about his decision.
“Oregon has what I am looking for,” Washington told On3. “My relationships with the coaches are strong, coach Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach, I love the whole environment and Oregon sets their guys up for life after football. Just the fit at Oregon is right for me.... Coach Lanning is a great coach and Oregon is a top program. I love the fit and I know Oregon will develop me and set me up.”
As the Ducks inch closer to a top-5 class, recruiting has been surging under Lanning's leadership. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski revealed what makes Lanning unique, as the coaches pair up to recruit two-sport athletes to Eugene.
“He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he's real,” Wasikowski said. “There was a recruiting call one time - he's with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn't even have a shirt on and he's taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night… You never know, you're not always on your prettiest face and the best look when you're getting FaceTimed by somebody randomly. And yet he's that guy, right?”