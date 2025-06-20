Ducks Digest

5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs

Five-star safety recruit Jett Washington committed to the Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning over the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans. Washington is Oregon's second 5-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class and is bumps up their class ranking to No. 7 in the country.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to his defense during the first half against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to his defense during the first half against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In a huge recruiting victory for coach Dan Lanning, five-star safety recruit Jett Washington committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans. Washington is Oregon's second 5-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.

Washington comes from an athletic family, as he is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Washington is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. The Ohio State Buckeyes were also heavily recruiting the five-star recruit. 

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington is Oregon's ninth commitment to their class of 2026, which jumped up two spots to No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten with the addition, per On3. Oregon trails No. 1 USC Trojans and No. 3 Ohio State in the conference.

The reigning Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks have had a strong secondary the last few seasons and look to keep the momentum going with an influx of new talent in Eugene.

The 6-foot-5, 210 pounds Washington earned MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Junior All-American. He helped lead Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) to its fourth-straight Nevada Class 5A state title.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quart
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Joining Washington is fellow five-star tight end Kendre Harrison in the 2026 class. Oregon has five defensive commits including four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.

Washington spoke to On3 about his decision.

“Oregon has what I am looking for,” Washington told On3. “My relationships with the coaches are strong, coach Lanning is a defensive-minded head coach, I love the whole environment and Oregon sets their guys up for life after football. Just the fit at Oregon is right for me.... Coach Lanning is a great coach and Oregon is a top program. I love the fit and I know Oregon will develop me and set me up.”

As the Ducks inch closer to a top-5 class, recruiting has been surging under Lanning's leadership. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski revealed what makes Lanning unique, as the coaches pair up to recruit two-sport athletes to Eugene.

“He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he's real,” Wasikowski said. “There was a recruiting call one time - he's with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn't even have a shirt on and he's taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night… You never know, you're not always on your prettiest face and the best look when you're getting FaceTimed by somebody randomly. And yet he's that guy, right?”

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

