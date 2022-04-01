WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Recaps Performance at Oregon Football Pro Day
The projected top-five pick worked out in front of all 32 NFL teams at the Moshofsky Center.
Kayvon Thibodeaux spoke with reporters following his drills at Oregon's Pro Day Friday afternoon.
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Scroll to Continue
5-Star DL Lebbeus Overton Announces College Commitment
Overton was one of the top uncommitted prospects in 2022
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Oregon Football Pro Day
Tracking all the action from the Moshofsky Center in Eugene
WATCH: Oregon LB Jackson LaDuke Talks Install in Spring Practice
LaDuke is one of many linebackers looking to thrive in Dan Lanning's new defense