WATCH: Kris Hutson Recaps Strong Game in Win vs. Oregon State

    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Kris Hutson Recaps Breakout Game in Win vs. Oregon State

    Hutson caught a career-high seven passes, including his first career touchdown, on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks suffered a pair of big blows to their wide receiver depth when Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd were lost for the season, but in the past two weeks without the two veteran receivers, Kris Hutson has blossomed as a lethal option in the passing game.

    Hutson recorded a career-high 96 yards on four catches last week against Utah, and he kept his growth coming with another strong game against Oregon State. He tallied seven catches for 82 yards and the first touchdown of his career. 

    He discussed his big game with the media after the win.

    Oregon Wins Pac-12 North with 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

