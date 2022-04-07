WATCH: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Talks Decision to Return, Oregon Spring Football
Oregon's offensive line projects to be a strength next season, part of the reason for that is because players like Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu decided to come back for another year following the hiring of Dan Lanning and the Alamo Bowl. Now he and his teammates will be coached up by Adrian Klemm, who comes over from the NFL ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On what he feels he can improve in his game
"Repetition. Like what they said--always stay consistent. Just trying to improve on things I need to work on.
On his relationship with Adrian Klemm
"Pretty good, pretty smooth. Just like the rest of the coaches and people all around here. Pretty good."
On how much other offensive line returning impacted his decision to return
"It's pretty big. I feel confident with them. They're like my brothers. That's why I wanted to come back as well too."
On if he feels more at home at guard or tackle
"Wherever the coach puts me at it. If they need a guard, center or whatever, I got them."
On how much different of a player he is now then when he arrived
"I feel like more energized and more developed. I feel a lot more accomplished compared to before."
On differences between last year's spring camp to this year's
"They're kind of similar but at the same time I feel like...they're both the same. They're both competitive and that's a good thing."
