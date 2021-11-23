WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Utah, Early Preview of Oregon State

The Ducks will have to overcome a big challenge if they want to take home a Pac-12 North title.

Oregon football Head Coach Mario Cristobal speaks with the media on Monday Nov. 22.

Topics covered

-His approach as a coach following one of the worst losses at Oregon

-What he saw on third down and how it can get fixed

-Injury updates

-What stands out about Oregon State's defense, linebackers

