    • November 23, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Utah, Early Preview of Oregon State

    The Ducks will have to overcome a big challenge if they want to take home a Pac-12 North title.
    Oregon football Head Coach Mario Cristobal speaks with the media on Monday Nov. 22.

    -His approach as a coach following one of the worst losses at Oregon

    -What he saw on third down and how it can get fixed

    -Injury updates

    -What stands out about Oregon State's defense, linebackers

