WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Utah, Early Preview of Oregon State
The Ducks will have to overcome a big challenge if they want to take home a Pac-12 North title.
Oregon football Head Coach Mario Cristobal speaks with the media on Monday Nov. 22.
Topics covered
-His approach as a coach following one of the worst losses at Oregon
-What he saw on third down and how it can get fixed
-Injury updates
-What stands out about Oregon State's defense, linebackers
The Ducks head into another rivalry game after falling to the Beavers in 2020
