WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates and Team Notes Ahead of Washington

    • November 4, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates and Team Notes Ahead of Matchup With Washington Huskies

    Hear the latest updates from Oregon's head coach before this week's big game.
    The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are looking to stay hot after a 52-29 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. 

    This week they draw the Washington Huskies who've won their last two games and get the Ducks at home. The Huskies are looking for some revenge after COVID issues cancelled last year's rivalry game and saw Oregon take their spot as the Pac-12 north representative in the Pac-12 championship game against USC.

    Mario Cristobal hit on a few topics including:

    -Comments on Oregon's No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings

    -Response to Jimmy Lake's recruiting rival comments

    -Alex Forsyth, Steve Stephens IV, Jordan Happle

    Washington defensive players to watch vs. Oregon Ducks 

