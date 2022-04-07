The Oregon offensive line is in good hands under the leadership of Alex Forsyth.

The continuity along the offensive line will help with the install of Kenny Dillingham's offense. Plus, younger players are continuing to up their game.

On what he's done to keep his back loose

"I've been doing a lot of pilates on the pilate machine we have in there. It's definitely different from what I'm used to. Not a lot of big people do pilates, but I'm blazing a new trail there. I've been doing a lot of stretching, a lot of stuff since the season ended that I can just get the strength back."

On what his decision timeline was like to return

"I always thought I was coming back so I didn't think it was a question. It was good kind of recruiting the guys back. Just one more year for all of us. Obviously the big ones were Sala and TJ. We got Sala back, originally he was gonna leave and getting him back was huge. We just kind of gave our best recruiting pitch to TJ (Bass) and we kind of got shorted out a year in 2020--Ryan (Walk) and I got hurt last year so it was like we haven't gotten a full season all together healthy so next year is gonna be our year I think."

On how comfortable he feels playing with returners and learning a new scheme

"With the new guys it's like we all know relatively the same amount, we've played a lot of football so we can understand concepts and stuff. For all of us it's like we're all the same level of understanding the offense and we're getting there where we can eventually master the offense, which is the ultimate goal before game one--by the end of spring ball actually."

On how young players like Faope Laulu and Marcus harper have progressed

"They've came a long way. I thought those two especially really made a jump last season. Fall camp you can kind of see it--it's starting to click there a little bit. And then by the end of the season they've gotten a ton of reps and it's like 'hey these guys can play.'

