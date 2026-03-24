Adidas Executive Explains Impact of Kenyon Sadiq's Endorsement Deal

On Monday, sportswear company Adidas announced their Elite NFL Rookie Class, comprised of 14 of the top athletes expecting to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23 - 25.

In a unique turn for a Nike-branded school, arguably the top prospect coming out of this years' Oregon Duck draft class tight end Kenyon Sadiq is apart of Adidas' star-studded lineup of future NFL names. He's also notably the only tight end in the nation tapped for this endorsement deal.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Adidas Executive Opens Up About Kenyon Sadiq Deal

For Aaron Seabron, the general manager of US Sports at Adidas, adding Sadiq to the NFL Rookie Class roster is one of many steps the company is taking to advance their footprint in the football space. Seabron shared more in an exclusive statement with Ally Osborne of Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated.

"Our 2026 NFL Rookie Class is a bold next chapter in our continued investment in the future of football, bringing together elite athletes ready to make a significant impact in the league," said Seabron.

"Kenyon's decision to join Adidas, even though his university isn't a partner of ours, speaks volumes to our commitment to the sport, the quality of our product and the speed at which we can innovate. We're incredibly proud he's chosen to embark on his professional journey with us, and we're excited to support his success as he transitions into the NFL," said Seabron.

Fernando Mendoza, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion, and Reuben Bain Jr., pose together at adidas headquarters in Portland, Oregon as part of the adidas Elite NFL Rookie Class. | adidas

Adidas' Elite NFL Rookie Class

The other athletes joining Sadiq in the Adidas deal includes...

- Fernando Mendoza | QB | Indiana

- Arvell Reese | LB | Ohio State

- Carnell Tate | WR | Ohio State

- Caleb Downs | S | Ohio State

- Rueben Bain Jr. | DE | Miami

- Jordyn Tyson | WR | Arizona State

- Makai Lemon | WR | USC

- Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

- Denzel Boston | WR | Washington

- KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

- D'Angelo Ponds | DB | Indiana

- Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington

- Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana

Though nine of the athletes in the Elite NFL Rookie Class took a visit to Portland, Oregon for an introduction to the Adidas brand and the first ever Adidas Football Pro Day, Sadiq was not one of the athletes present.

According to the press release from Adidas on the visit, the athletes that visited Portland last week participated in "gear testing and evaluation, custom fittings, brand meetings and styling sessions." They also checked out the renovated Innovation Lab.

"Our focus is on giving them access to the innovation, product, and platform that help them succeed at the highest level. Bringing them to Portland to experience our Innovation Lab and meet the teams behind our performance products is an important step in building those relationships from day one," said Seabron in the press release.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a reception during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This Signing Matters for Kenyon Sadiq

This signing confirms what most analysts and Duck fans are thinking: that Sadiq is one of the stand-out stars of not only the 2025-2026 Oregon season, but also this years' draft class of athletes.

Being the sole tight end signed, and the sole Duck, means that succeeding at the professional level can make this deal a jumping off point. With Adidas making a grand step towards investing more in football, that means this draft class, including Sadiq, can build a foothold with the brand as the first round of ambassadors. This Adidas deal also opens the doors to other brands looking to partner with Sadiq, as he enters a league set to grow his audience and influence.