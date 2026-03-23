Oregon Five-Star Receiver Compared to Evan Stewart for Good Reason

Oregon five star receiver Jalen Lott is turning heads after drawing comparisons to Duck senior Evan Stewart. That carries added weight as the Ducks look to capitalize on quarterback Dante Moore’s return and make a serious College Football Playoff push.

However, Oregon’s path to a CFP run may not come down to its stars, but its depth. That is where Lott could quietly become one of the most important additions to the Ducks roster this season.

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Last season showed the problem...

Oregon Receiver Injury Problem

In 2026, receiver injuries piled up, running back depth collapsed and the Ducks offensive balanced suffered. With the expansion to the 12-team playoff, the college football season is a marathon - not a sprint - and solid depth can be the difference maker on the path to the National Championship game.

The season is longer and the physical toll is higher. While Lott carries exciting five-star expectations... he could be a key insurance piece come January. With receivers Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, the Ducks have the star power that puts them on the radar as a top receiver corps in the Big Ten and the nation.

Add in Lott (plus UAB transfer receiver Iverson Hooks, 4-star receiver Gatlin Bair) and Oregon has sustainable depth.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The only question that arises about the Panther Creek (Texas) High School star is that he is not an early enrollee. Lott won't have the extra benefit of practicing with Oregon through its spring football program and annual spring game like fellow freshman Bair.

Lott’s skill set is similar to Stewart's and is built for the kind of football Oregon hopes to be playing late in the season because he can be utilized in space and involved in multiple ways. His ability to operate out of the slot creates explosive plays with his yards after catch ability. Plus Lott adds versatility in the return game, so Lott can make an impact without needing a heavy target share early.

Maybe most importantly, Lott helps solve that specific injury concern that popped up in 2025. Last season, all three of Oregon's top wide receivers (Stewart, Moore, Gary Bryant Jr.) were out for multiple games. When injuries piled up, Oregon’s offense was forced to adjust. With Lott in the mix, the Ducks can continue to rely on tempo, spacing and quick game concepts even if other key pieces are sidelined.

Beyond this season, Lott’s arrival also sets up Oregon for the future. Stewart has only one season of eligibility left and is likely headed to the NFL. Lott is positioned to develop within the system and step into a larger role. It is a form of succession planning that could allow the Ducks to maintain continuity.

Jalen Lott Comparison to Evan Stewart

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; DUPLICATE***Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) and offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) celebrate with the Southwest Classic trophy after the Aggies victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN made a comparison between Lott and Stewart due to their similar size (6-foot, 175 pounds) and skill set.

Lott and Stewart both excel quickly in creating separate at the top of their routes. The Ducks tempo offense can use their burst, change of direction and timing to create a window for Dante Moore.

To add to that, both receivers come out of powerhouse programs in Texas, which consistently produce some of the most polished and explosive wide receiver talent in the country.

Their paths to Eugene also have similarities as high-profile recruits to chose the Ducks over other powerhouse programs.

Lott is the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he comes to Eugene as the highest-rated wide receiver prospect since Dakorien Moore - another Texas product. Lott picked the Ducks despite a big push from the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stewart was a five-star prospect in a historically deep signing class at Texas A&M in 2022. He was the Aggies' lead receiver his freshman year, catching 53 passes for 649 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team. Ranked as the top receiver in the transfer portal in 2024, Stewart committed to Oregon despite a push from USC and Florida State.

Will Stewart and Lott shine in 2026?

Stewart looks to rebound from a torn patellar tendon suffered last summer, an injury that sidelined him for Oregon’s 2025 season. All signs point to a successful recovery, as videos from Oregon's spring football practices show he is participating. Also, Oregon's new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer revealed that it's the hardest he's ever seen "Stewie" work.

Lott has a chance to play with arguably the best returning quarterback in college football and make an immediate impact.

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