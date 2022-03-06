Skip to main content

WATCH: Oregon Defensive End Kayvon Thibodeaux's Performance at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Thibodeaux is a projected early first-round pick and impressed with his limited workouts.

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't need to prove much more to show he's capable of being an NFL-caliber player, but his performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis lived up to the anticipation.

Thibodeaux declared for the draft after three seasons in Eugene, finishing his career with 123 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and defended seven passes. The highest-rated signee in program history earned his second straight Coaches All-Pac-12 First Team selection following the 2021 season.

Thibodeaux ran an official time of 4.58 in the 40-yard dash — good for seventh-fastest out of participating defensive ends. He also put up 27 reps on the bench press.

Thibodeaux reportedly withdrew early from the drills, per NFL Network, after the two events. He owns a 6.72 prospect grade, according to NFL.com, which ranks fourth out of all prospects. He projects as a year one starter.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

kayvon-thibodeaux-40-yard-dash-nfl-combine
Play
Football

WATCH: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at NFL Scouting Combine

Thibodeaux only participated in two events but put up impressive results in both

just now
Jordan Anderson
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Emerges as a Top Suitor for 2024 WR Jordan Anderson

Anderson was on campus in January and loved his time with the coaches in Eugene

19 hours ago
dana-altman-vs-washington-state-crop
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Washington State

The Ducks dropped their final game of the regular season in ugly fashion Satruday

21 hours ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-40-yard-dash-nfl-combine-full

Other Ducks participating in the combine include Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams, CJ Verdell, Mykael Wright, and Verone McKinley III.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28 and continues through April 30 on ESPN networks and NFL Network.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

kayvon-thibodeaux-40-yard-dash-nfl-combine
Football

WATCH: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at NFL Scouting Combine

By Dylan Reubenkingjust now
Jordan Anderson
Recruiting

Oregon Emerges as a Top Suitor for 2024 WR Jordan Anderson

By Max Torres19 hours ago
dana-altman-vs-washington-state-crop
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to Blowout Loss vs. Washington State

By Max Torres21 hours ago
noah-williams-washington-state-vs-eric-williams-jr-crop
Basketball

Oregon Trounced by Washington State 94-74 to Finish Regular Season Finale

By Joe Zochert21 hours ago
oregon-offensive-line-vs-utah
Football

2022 Oregon Football Spring Preview: Offensive Line

By Ally Osborne23 hours ago
Jacob Young UCLA
Basketball

Oregon Heads to Pullman for Regular Season Finale vs. Washington State

By Joe ZochertMar 5, 2022
kelly-graves-vs-utah-pac-12-tournament-crop
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers Recap 80-73 Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Semis

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 5, 2022
endyia-rogers-pac-12-tournament-vs-utah
Basketball

Oregon Sent Home From Pac-12 Tournament by Utah 80-73 in Semifinals

By Joe ZochertMar 5, 2022