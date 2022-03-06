WATCH: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at NFL Scouting Combine

Thibodeaux is a projected early first-round pick and impressed with his limited workouts.

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't need to prove much more to show he's capable of being an NFL-caliber player, but his performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis lived up to the anticipation.

Thibodeaux declared for the draft after three seasons in Eugene, finishing his career with 123 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and defended seven passes. The highest-rated signee in program history earned his second straight Coaches All-Pac-12 First Team selection following the 2021 season.

Thibodeaux ran an official time of 4.58 in the 40-yard dash — good for seventh-fastest out of participating defensive ends. He also put up 27 reps on the bench press.

Thibodeaux reportedly withdrew early from the drills, per NFL Network, after the two events. He owns a 6.72 prospect grade, according to NFL.com, which ranks fourth out of all prospects. He projects as a year one starter.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Other Ducks participating in the combine include Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams, CJ Verdell, Mykael Wright, and Verone McKinley III.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28 and continues through April 30 on ESPN networks and NFL Network.

