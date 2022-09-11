Dan Lanning met with reporters in Eugene following Oregon's 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Opening statement: “That was a lot of fun. Certainly a lot of fun for our players and our guys. They worked really really hard this week. You talk about something coming to fruition. We really just went out there every single day at practice and said 'what can we get better at?' I thought our guys really attacked that. We have a lot of respect for Eastern Washington they're a good football team. That being said we felt like our biggest opponent today was Oregon. We had to go out there and execute well for Oregon. What an awesome atmosphere. Our fans make this place so special. You get to experience ‘Shout’ there in the third quarter. I think there was a lot of juice surrounding our team and the way they executed tonight. That being said there's plenty of things that we still want to clean up. I'm anxious to get to the film so we can figure out what we can do better cause we're about to play a really good BYU team next week."

Question: "A lot of people saw in the Georgia game there was kind of a running back by committee use. There was five different backs and today another game with five different backs. Was that the plan going into the season or did that kind of more come to fruition right before the Georgia game?"

Lanning: "I think I've said it from the beginning that if you're good enough, you're old enough. We're gonna find ways to get into a rhythm. But if we have players that can play at a high level, we want to let them play. I think each one of our guys have different skill sets. As the season goes on, we will continue to evaluate what their strengths and weaknesses are. But I feel really good about that group and we have good players that can play there we want to see them.”

Question: "You talked a lot this week about execution, making plays for one another, finishing plays. How do you feel like this team came out after the week they had, what they heard and how they responded to last week?"

Lanning: "We said we wanted to do simple better. This week was all about doing simple better. It was about fundamentals and technique. I think you saw a lot of that show up in the game. That being said there's certainly some plays out there that I think we want back, some of our players want back. We'd love to clean up some of the penalties, be able to execute a couple things better. The big kickoff return was a disappointment, we gotta do a better job there. But we're gonna go back to the doctor on Monday and get it fixed. That's our plan."

Question: "From the flowers Eastern left to Cam (McCormick) wearing Spencer's jersey and Cam getting into the end zone obviously capped everything--just thoughts on that moment for Cam and what it meant kind of honoring Spencer as well?

Lanning: "Yeah we were talking on the headset going down into that last drive and Kenny's saying 'hey I think we have a way here we can get Cam the ball.' I think every single one of us wanted that especially seeing him wear Spencer's jersey tonight. So when you're able to dial it up and get it to him and he was able to get in the end zone--I know it was really close. I think Cam came off the field with tears in his eyes. That was a really special moment for him. Certainly a special moment for our team. Spencer will forever be remembered for us."

