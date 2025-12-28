Justin Herbert’s Classy Move After Loss Speaks Volumes

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s classy response after being sacked five times in a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans speaks volumes about his character. Despite the setback, Herbert and the Chargers have already punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs, where the quarterback hopes to change his postseason narrative.

However, Herbert's postgame comments are notable with one regular season game remaining, an AFC Division game vs. the Denver Broncos and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.

Justin Herbert’s Classy Move After Houston Loss

Herbert's message after the game was clear: The support of the Chargers fan base means a lot to him. He did not shy away from apologizing and shouldering blame for the loss.

"That was awesome, it was a lot of Chargers fans and I think that's really cool - the environment and I think how much the community has given us, " Herbert said. "I think it's really cool to be able to see that from the fans and I'm sorry that we didn't get it done for them. We felt their support, felt their noise, but it was a cool experience to see so many Chargers fans."

Even in defeat, Herbert’s comments underscore his leadership and poise, qualities that have made him a respected figure both in the NFL, among Chargers and Oregon fans.

Even years after his Ducks career, Herbert’s presence is still felt on game days in Eugene. Many Oregon fans continue to wear his jersey at Autzen Stadium, and it’s not unusual to spot a few Herbert jerseys making the trek all the way to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Herbert is the Oregon program’s all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293). He holds the program record for most TD passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.

As the playoffs approach, Herbert will carry not just the hopes of his team but the high expectations of a fan base eager to see him finally break through in the postseason. His blend of accountability, class, and determination have been evident since his dominance in Eugene as a Duck... And it sets the stage for what could be a defining playoff run in his career.

The Chargers loss was actually a gain for another Duck. While it ended the Eugene-native Herbert's chances at winning the AFC West title - the crown now goes to the Denver Broncos and Nix, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist for Oregon.

Justin Herbert And The NFL Playoffs

Herbert enters the playoffs 0-2 in his five NFL seasons, and each early exit has added pressure to his legacy. However, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh certainly believes in Herbert, just like Ducks fans.

"Every week he does things that are reserved for only the best in the game," Harbaugh said after the loss to Houston. "I kind of ran out of the superlatives, really. It's just who he is. Don't change. I think he's the best there ever was."

The comments come after Herbert's toughness was on full display vs. the Texans.

Under constant pressure, Herbert completed 21 of 32 passes, throwing for 236 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was also sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards, a direct reflection of the emaciated Chargers offensive line plagued by injuries all season long.

Herbert also appeared to have aggravated his preexisting left-hand injury after a first-half sack but the two-time pro bowler played through the obvious signs of pain.

He used his legs to give Los Angeles a fighting chance against the Texans and their impressive defense. Herbert lead the team in rushing yards despite limited carries. He rushed six times for 37 yards, outpacing running back Omarion Hampton, who had 29 yards on 14 attempts.

For Oregon fans, there were hints of a flashback to the Ducks’ Rose Bowl win over the Wisconsin Badgers in 2020, when Herbert famously rushed for three touchdowns in the game. His performance against the Texans underscored his versatility and ability to make plays in critical moments.

Next up, the Chargers hit the road to face the Denver Broncos on Jan. 4.