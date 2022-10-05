Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice.

You can find the press conference video below as well as a transcript of a few answered questions.

Question: "What is it about this offense and the connection you have with Bo to where you've been able to come up with some big plays so far?"

Franklin: "I just really think our whole offense is connected and we know we want to do you know, and also we just prepare a lot the week before, days before the game. Just knowing what we're going to do Saturday and just getting a lot of reps in gives us gives us confidence to go out there and do what we do.”

Question: "With the exception of Georgia and Washington State how important is it for you guys to get off to a fast start, especially on the offensive end?

Franklin: “I think it's very important. Just helps our whole team as a whole. Gives our defense confidence things like that. And then we're just feeling good going into the game.”

Question: "Where do you feel like this offense can still grow?"

Franklin: “Definitely, we can always grow. Just the little things, maybe like just little penalties, things like that. I would say blocking on the perimeter a little bit better. Just little things, just adjusting to things on the go.”

Question: "What have you seen from this Arizona defense and what kind of challenges do they pose for you guys?"

Franklin: “It looks like they play really fast and they got some returners back. They got a corner there that's pretty solid, I guess. So yeah they look like a solid team.”

Question: "Dan said that with penalties that you were guys were taking accountability for all of them practice. What does that look like?"

Franklin: “Yeah, so basically, we just have this new rule, anybody who's getting like a pre-snap penalty or a penalty during the game they're just gonna go out, somebody else is gonna go in for them and then they had to do a certain amount of up downs. Just sort of disciplinary things.”

