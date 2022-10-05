WATCH: Oregon WR Troy Franklin Talks Team Chemistry, Arizona Matchup
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin met with reporters in Eugene following Tuesday's practice.
You can find the press conference video below as well as a transcript of a few answered questions.
Question: "What is it about this offense and the connection you have with Bo to where you've been able to come up with some big plays so far?"
Franklin: "I just really think our whole offense is connected and we know we want to do you know, and also we just prepare a lot the week before, days before the game. Just knowing what we're going to do Saturday and just getting a lot of reps in gives us gives us confidence to go out there and do what we do.”
Question: "With the exception of Georgia and Washington State how important is it for you guys to get off to a fast start, especially on the offensive end?
Franklin: “I think it's very important. Just helps our whole team as a whole. Gives our defense confidence things like that. And then we're just feeling good going into the game.”
Question: "Where do you feel like this offense can still grow?"
Franklin: “Definitely, we can always grow. Just the little things, maybe like just little penalties, things like that. I would say blocking on the perimeter a little bit better. Just little things, just adjusting to things on the go.”
Question: "What have you seen from this Arizona defense and what kind of challenges do they pose for you guys?"
Franklin: “It looks like they play really fast and they got some returners back. They got a corner there that's pretty solid, I guess. So yeah they look like a solid team.”
Question: "Dan said that with penalties that you were guys were taking accountability for all of them practice. What does that look like?"
Franklin: “Yeah, so basically, we just have this new rule, anybody who's getting like a pre-snap penalty or a penalty during the game they're just gonna go out, somebody else is gonna go in for them and then they had to do a certain amount of up downs. Just sort of disciplinary things.”
