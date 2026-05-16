Four-Star Bay Area Recruit Announces Oregon Visit

Four-star defensive back recruit Malakai Taufoou announced on X that he will be in Eugene, Oregon, from May 29 through 31 for his official visit.

Taufoou, from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, met up with Oregon Ducks first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton in his hometown back on May 1.

2027 four-star defensive back Malakai Taufoou from Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California, at Serra-De La Salle Football Showcase inside Brady Family Stadium. | @a_cravalho via X

Defensive Back Malakai Taufoou’s Recruitment

Out of the 2027 recruiting class, Taufoou will be deciding between the Ducks, Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, California Golden Bears, and BYU Cougars.

Along with the newly announced Oregon visit, he plans on taking trips to University Park, Pennsylvania, with first-year head coach Matt Campbell on June 5, to Berkeley, California, with first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi on June 11 and Seattle, Washington, on June 19.

The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back with a wingspan of 76" ranks as 247Sports' No. 36-best player at his position and No. 35 recruit coming out of the state of California.

In his junior season, Taufoou finished with 46 total tackles (38 solo, eight assisted), six tackles for losses, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three pass deflections, and two blocked field goals in 14 games played.

Offensively, he added 242 yards as a passer, catcher, and runner to go along with seven rushing touchdowns. The 17-year-old versatile threat was named the Bay Area's West Catholic Athletic League's Defensive Back of the Year in 2025.

oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Other Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets

The Ducks are far from done on the defensive end, specifically in the secondary, with the recruiting push from cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood. A large amount of interest has been shown in four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 6-3, 185-pound individual will take his official visit to Oregon on June 12 and see what coach Dan Lanning is building.

Besides the Ducks, Stepp's contemplating the California Golden Bears, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Two additional recruiting targets to monitor are 6-1, 180-pound four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard from Shadow Creek in Pearland, Texas, and 6-3, 190-pound three-star safety Junior Tu'upo from Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama. That's the same school that current Ducks commit, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett, attends.

Tu'upo has the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Indiana Hoosiers, and Oregon listed in his top-five schools.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class currently stands at No. 9 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 USC Trojans.

Oregon will be welcoming 13 verbal commits to Autzen Stadium, headlined by the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the country:

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Brophy Prep during the Open Playoffs at Chandler High School in Chandler, on Nov. 21, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, Alabama)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

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