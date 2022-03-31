Skip to main content

WATCH: Tosh Lupoi Updates Oregon Defense During Spring Football

Get the latest updates on Oregon's defense as the Ducks work their way through spring football.

Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi meets with reporters in Eugene following Oregon's fourth spring practice on Thursday.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring 4
Play
Football

Tosh Lupoi Opens Up on Why He Came to Oregon

The Ducks' defensive coordinator shared how Oregon pulled him back to the college game

Ducks Digest
Ty Thompson Oregon Spring 4
Play
Football

Notes and Observations: Oregon Football Spring Practice No. 4

The latest updates from Eugene on Thursday

Ducks Digest
joe-lorig-oregon
Play
Football

Oregon Making Special Teams a Priority Early in Spring Ball

Dan Lanning and Joe Lorig are teaming up to revive Oregon's special teams in 2022

Ducks Digest

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring 4
Football

Tosh Lupoi Opens Up on Why He Came to Oregon

By Dylan Reubenking3 minutes ago
Ty Thompson Oregon Spring 4
Football

Notes and Observations: Oregon Football Spring Practice No. 4

By Nick Battey and Max Torres1 hour ago
joe-lorig-oregon
Football

Oregon Making Special Teams a Priority Early in Spring Ball

By Nick Battey6 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Football Recruiting Update March 30, 2022

By Max Torres15 hours ago
Jay Butterfield Spring 2022 Cropped
Football

Oregon's Offense Showing Signs of Explosiveness Early in Spring

By Dylan Reubenking18 hours ago
Kirby Natty 2
Football

Could Oregon Upset Georgia to Start the Dan Lanning Era?

By Max TorresMar 30, 2022
Trey Edwards Mater Dei Catholic
Recruiting

San Diego LB Tre Edwards on Upcoming Oregon Visit, Ducks Interest

By Max TorresMar 30, 2022
Michael Wooten
Football

Early Enrollees Getting Thrown Into the Fire Upon Arrival at Oregon

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 30, 2022