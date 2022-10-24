What Chip Kelly Said After Oregon Beat UCLA

The Ducks and Bruins fought in a very exciting battle that leaned in the favor of Oregon the majority of the game. Since taking over as the head coach for the Bruins, Kelly now sits at 0-4 against his former school after Saturday's loss.

Oregon is now No.8 in the latest AP Poll rankings, along with UCLA dropping to No.12. Kelly met with reporters briefly to discuss his team's performance after the game.

On inability to get defensive stops:

“We didn’t’ get stops with our defense when we needed to get stops. That’s a good team that played really well today. We didn’t get the stops when we needed to.”

On Troy Franklin in the first half:

“He’s a really good receiver with really good speed, I thought he made a really good outside catch on our sideline. He tracks the ball extremely well. We matched up with him and he beat us deep on a long post. We had a guy there, stride for stride, so give Troy and give Bo credit on that play.”

On if the onside kick:

“I don’t think it changed momentum. We’ve still got to get stops and we didn’t do that. I don’t think the onside kick changed us from getting stops to not getting stops. It’s a correction we’ll have to make, we’ll talk to our players about it and not clear their cleats until after every ball is kicked. There’s a possibility for that and a lot of people do it. We’ll talk about it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

On kicking a field goal early in the third quarter:

“It was too long, too long for fourth down. I think it was fourth and 13, not sure of the exact distance. But we’ve got to not settle for field goals and if it’s fourth and five or six, you’ve got a shot but not in that particular situation.”

On the environment at Autzen Stadium:

“It’s a great place to play, it’s one of the iconic places in college football. Whether you’re the visiting team or the home team, it’s a great experience. It’s a lot better feeling when you’re on the right side, but these fans are great and it’s one of the great places in college football.”

