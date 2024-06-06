Oregon Football's Dan Lanning Bobblehead Night at Minor League Baseball Game
Have you ever wanted to fit Oregon Football coach Dan Lanning in a box and take him home with you? You'll have your chance this month!
The Eugene Emeralds, a High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants in Minor League Baseball's Northwest League, are holding a Dan Lanning Bobblehead Giveaway at their June 15 game. The first 1,000 fans in the park will get one.
A social media post from the Emeralds has the bobblehead "talking" with a voiceover from Lanning.
"Hey Emeralds fans, its Dan Lanning, head coach of your Oregon Ducks, and I'm honored to have a bobblehead night. If you're one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates on June 15... Get your tickets now at EmeraldsBaseball.com. Go Ems! Go Ducks!"
The Emeralds will be on game five of a six-game set against the Everett AquaSox. Tickets range from $12 to $22 at milb.com/eugene/tickets.
Lanning and the Ducks football team will be cheering for Oregon baseball to upset the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the best-of-three Super Regional series, with the winner punching a ticket to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.
Ducks outfielder and slugger Bryce Boettcher is a two-sport athlete, playing inside linebacker in all 14 games last season for the Oregon football team. The Eugene-native is a fan-favorite but also a teammate-favorite. His football teammates rallied around him on Tuesday morning at a football team breakfast, wishing Boettcher luck in the Super Regionals.
Boettcher relayed Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s message to him before hitting the road to College Station, Texas.
“Good luck. Job is not finished. Obviously, win the Super but the goal is to win the National Championship. Remember that the job is not finished.”