Where Does Oregon Land in Early 2022 Bowl Projection?

The Ducks still have high expectations despite a coaching change and losing key players.

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions, and we've now entered a football purgatory of sorts. It's a time in the calendar year when there's no football to be found, but top NFL Draft prospects prepare for March's scouting combine and college coaching staffs across the country lay out their plans for spring football.

Oregon Ducks 2021 Alamo Bowl The Ducks faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners to close out their 2021 season. Byron Cardwell © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Freshman running back Byron Cardwell runs against Oklahoma. Travis Dye, Kris Hutson © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Running back Travis Dye and Kris Hutson celebrate a big play. Bryan McClendon © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Oregon Ducks Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon coaches from the sideline against the Sooners. Kris Hutson © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Kris Hutson returns a kick against the Sooners.

As Oregon fans anxiously await the first official practice under New Head Coach Dan Lanning, some college football writers are looking ahead to next season. Brent McMurphy of Action Sports Network released his never too early bowl projections for next season, as Oregon turns the page from a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

In his story, he had the Ducks slated in the San Diego Community Credit Union Holiday Bowl, where they would face Florida State. Oregon hasn't played in the Holiday Bowl since 2008, when they beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 42-31.

Despite welcoming a first-year head coach to Eugene, most Duck fans would see this bowl game as an underwhelming option, especially after having legitimate playoff aspirations dashed in the back end of last season ahead of Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami.

As for other notable Pac-12 teams in McMurphy's predictions, he has Utah in the Rose Bowl against Michigan and USC facing Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Washington is projected to play Ole Miss in the Las Vegas Bowl with UCLA playing Virginia Tech in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Oregon football's spring game is scheduled for Apr. 23 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

