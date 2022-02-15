Where Does Oregon Land in Early 2022 Bowl Projection?

Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Land Outside of New Year's Six Bowl in Early 2022 Bowl Projections

The Ducks still have high expectations despite a coaching change and losing key players.

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions, and we've now entered a football purgatory of sorts. It's a time in the calendar year when there's no football to be found, but top NFL Draft prospects prepare for March's scouting combine and college coaching staffs across the country lay out their plans for spring football.

Oregon Ducks 2021 Alamo Bowl

The Ducks faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners to close out their 2021 season.

Byron Cardwell

Byron Cardwell Alamo

Freshman running back Byron Cardwell runs against Oklahoma.

Travis Dye, Kris Hutson

Travis Dye Kris Hutson Alamo

Running back Travis Dye and Kris Hutson celebrate a big play. 

Bryan McClendon

Bryan McCledon Alamo 1

Oregon Ducks Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon coaches from the sideline against the Sooners.

Kris Hutson

Kris Huston Alamo

Kris Hutson returns a kick against the Sooners.

As Oregon fans anxiously await the first official practice under New Head Coach Dan Lanning, some college football writers are looking ahead to next season. Brent McMurphy of Action Sports Network released his never too early bowl projections for next season, as Oregon turns the page from a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

In his story, he had the Ducks slated in the San Diego Community Credit Union Holiday Bowl, where they would face Florida State. Oregon hasn't played in the Holiday Bowl since 2008, when they beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 42-31.

Despite welcoming a first-year head coach to Eugene, most Duck fans would see this bowl game as an underwhelming option, especially after having legitimate playoff aspirations dashed in the back end of last season ahead of Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Noah Sewell Arizona
Play
Football

Where Does Oregon Land in Early 2022 Bowl Projection?

The Ducks are coming off a 10-4 season with high expectations

8 minutes ago
Franck Kepnang Washington State Emotion
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Franck Kepnang Talks Performance in 62-59 Win Over Washington State

Kepnang delivered 9 points and 4 blocks off the bench, providing a jolt of energy off the bench

12 hours ago
Dana Altman Washington State
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Talks Nail-Biting 62-59 Win Over Washington State

The Ducks' head coach reacts to his team's near collapse in the final minute

12 hours ago

As for other notable Pac-12 teams in McMurphy's predictions, he has Utah in the Rose Bowl against Michigan and USC facing Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Washington is projected to play Ole Miss in the Las Vegas Bowl with UCLA playing Virginia Tech in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Oregon football's spring game is scheduled for Apr. 23 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Noah Sewell Arizona
Football

Where Does Oregon Land in Early 2022 Bowl Projection?

8 minutes ago
Franck Kepnang Washington State Emotion
Basketball

WATCH: Franck Kepnang Talks Performance in 62-59 Win Over Washington State

12 hours ago
Dana Altman Washington State
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Talks Nail-Biting 62-59 Win Over Washington State

12 hours ago
Quincy Guerrier Dante WSU
Basketball

Ducks Hold Off Late Surge From Cougars in 62-59 Win Over WSU

13 hours ago
justin-hollins-super-bowl-lvi
Pro Ducks

Former Ducks Justin Hollins & Johnny Mundt Earn Super Bowl Rings with Los Angeles Rams

17 hours ago
Kyler Kasper Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Wide Receiver Kyler Kasper Places Oregon in Top Schools

20 hours ago
jacob-young-vs-cal
Basketball

Oregon Wraps Up Home Stand with Battle Against Washington State

22 hours ago
Endyia Rogers Oregon State
Basketball

Oregon Drops Home Battle to Oregon State 68-62

Feb 13, 2022