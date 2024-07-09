Which Oregon Football Freshman Can Make Instant Impact?
Aaron Flowers, Safety
You may recognize this defensive-back turned safety, Aaron Flowers, from his turn leading the white team’s defense for Oregon’s Spring Game. The four-star recruit out of Forney, Texas racked up four tackles and one pass break-up to make a fairly strong impression.
Flowers shines as an athlete of many skills. In high school, the 6’0, 202 athlete would transition through the secondary with ease, specifically at safety and corner. He also took his speed to compete in a limited capacity for track and field. This makes his roster listing at defensive back no surprise, but also guarantees he won’t be limited to one position.
As for seeing the field, Flowers is most likely to be a backup for strong safety behind senior Tysheem Johnson. Strong safeties are more versatile and better for contact than free safeties, and Flowers’ skills and physicality fits this role.
Flowers seems to be the most likely on this list to see the field, simply because of his talent during the spring game as well as the lack of depth towards his respective position.