The NFL Decisions That Are Changing Oregon Ducks Tight End Room

Tight end Jamari Johnson announced on Tuesday that he would forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season. The Oregon Ducks are set to have one of the most dangerous tight end rooms in the nation next season with Johnson back.

The Ducks' leading tight end in 2025, Kenyon Sadiq, declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday afternoon. Even without Sadiq, Oregon adds a five-star freshman in Kendre Harrison, a talented transfer in Andrew Olesh and a proven veteran in Johnson leading the tight end group.

Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Tight End Room

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Louisville transfer impressed in his first season at Oregon in 2025. Johnson finished the season with three touchdowns and 510 yards on 32 receptions. Each of Johnson’s touchdowns came during important games for the Ducks. He scored at the end of a tense double overtime game against Penn State and then scored two postseason touchdowns – one against James Madison and one against Indiana.

While Johnson returns to lead the position group, coach Dan Lanning lost several players to the transfer portal. Tight ends Roger Saleapaga and Vander Ploog were among the players to exit, but Lanning got one transfer tight end to join the program.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Olesh was a player that the Ducks heavily recruited out of high school. He transferred from Penn State after the Nittany Lions’ rocky season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-5, 236-pound was the top tight end in the 2025 recruiting class, per On3. He recorded 75 receptions for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He should be in the mix to receive snaps at tight end in 2026 and should have the opportunity to have a notable role in the Oregon offense in the coming years.

Also new to the tight end room next season will be the freshman, Harrison. Standing at 6-7, 243 pounds, Harrison adds a daunting physical presence that will cause trouble for opposing defenses. He’s the No. 1 tight end in his class according to ESPN and Rivals and is among the early enrollees already practicing with the team in Eugene.

MORE: Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

MORE: Two Massive Defensive Players Forgo the NFL Draft to Return to Oregon

MORE: Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Eugene Becoming a Destination for NFL-Level Tight Ends

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Lanning’s had a good track record when it comes to developing tight ends since his arrival to Eugene in 2022. Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson was Oregon’s top tight end in Lanning’s first few seasons with the program. Ferguson ended up getting selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Sadiq declaring for the NFL Draft, he’s projected to be the first tight end selected and likely to go in the first round. While Johnson waits to go to the NFL, he’s expected to add to Lanning’s tally of NFL tight ends.

Johnson will likely be the Ducks’ top tight end in 2026 with Sadiq heading to the next level. Johnson would’ve been a coveted tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft, but now he has the opportunity to boost his draft stock and possibly become the first player at his position off the board in 2027.