Why Autzen Stadium Might Have Been Snubbed by Will Compton, Taylor Lewan
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Only a few seasons ago, when the Oregon Ducks played their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, photos circulated across social media of visiting opposing fans plugging their ears due to the sheer noise emanating from Autzen Stadium.
The 54,000 seat arena, which frequently accommodates more than 60,000 screaming fans, is built for noise due to it's potato-chip-shaped construction. However, a popular podcast clip may indicate the Ducks' home field doesn't measure up when it comes to top programs.
Bussin' With The Boys Rank Autzen Stadium Among Loudest Venues
In a recent episode of Bussin' With The Boys, a sports podcast from former Michigan Wolverine offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton, Compton asked Lewan to name the hardest places to play in college football off the top of his head while he did the same. For both former college stand-outs and NFL athletes, a few stadiums continued to be mentioned.
"Neyland is my one," Compton said about Tennesee's stadium. "Ohio State is up there from playing at it, Kyle Field, Texas A&M I think is loud."
"Neyland and LSU are my top two," Lewan said, agreeing with Compton. "We went to Nebraska [vs.] Colorado I thought that was loud. Ohio State is loud. Penn State is very loud. Oregon, South Carolina [vs.] Tennessee would definitely be up there."
Though Lewan did end up mentioning Autzen Stadium briefly, it appears the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers have the hardest stadium environments to play in, especially for the two podcast personalities.
What's interesting about the lack of Autzen Stadium being mentioned is the two have expressed their joy in visiting Oregon previously, with the duo immersing themselves in the Ducks' program culture on their latest spring tour.
Prior to that visit, Lewan and Compton have both been sideline for Duck home games, and their podcast put Autzen Stadium as the No. 4 college football stadium in the nation back in May on their social media accounts. So, there might be a case of recency bias here.
Autzen Stadium's Prowess
Though Autzen Stadium might've gotten a bit snubbed by Lewan and Compton, several other athletes claim the Ducks' home turf is one of the loudest environments across the nation. Of course, in 2025 after securing the National Championship, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard shouted out the Ducks as one of the hardest stadiums he's ever played in.
“That was the loudest stadium I've ever played in,” Howard said. “I played at Texas, Oklahoma….No question, Oregon, 65 thousand that was…I don’t know if they were pumping in crowd noise.”
During the 2025 off season, On3 Sports broke down the loudest stadiums with a decibel level scale. The Ducks' home field clocked in at 127 decibels, making it the No. 6 stadium on the list behind Neyland Stadium (137 decibels), LSU's Tiger Stadium (130 decibels), and Washington's Husky Stadium (133.6 decibels).
Oregon's Home Game Lineup
Admittedly, Oregon's home game lineup for the 2026 season doesn't include a barrage of splashy match-ups, though a few games might pack Autzen Stadium to bring the packed-house energy.
2026 Oregon Football Schedule
Sept. 5 - vs. Boise State - 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State - 9:00 a.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 18 (Fri.) - vs. Portland State - 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Sept. 26 - at USC - TBD (TBD)
Oct. 10 - vs. UCLA - TBD (TBD)
Oct. 17 - vs. Nebraska - TBD (TBD)
Oct. 24 - at Illinois - TBD (TBD)
Oct. 31 - vs. Northwestern - no later than 5 p.m. (TBD)
Nov. 7 - at Ohio State - TBD (TBD)
Nov. 14 - vs. Michigan - TBD (TBD)
Nov. 20 (Fri.) - at Michigan State - 5:00 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 28 - vs. Washington - TBD (TBD)
Looking at the schedule, Oregon's games against Nebraska and Michigan are two that currently top the list of most expensive ticket prices, which means both games are highly sought after. Especially for when the Wolverines come to Eugene, expect Autzen Stadium to get loud (and potentially Lewan and Compton to be there, given it's Lewan's alma mater).
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.