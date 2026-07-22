Why Autzen Stadium Might Have Been Snubbed by Will Compton, Taylor Lewan

Only a few seasons ago, when the Oregon Ducks played their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, photos circulated across social media of visiting opposing fans plugging their ears due to the sheer noise emanating from Autzen Stadium.

The 54,000 seat arena, which frequently accommodates more than 60,000 screaming fans, is built for noise due to it's potato-chip-shaped construction. However, a popular podcast clip may indicate the Ducks' home field doesn't measure up when it comes to top programs.

The Duck enters Autzen Stadium before the game against Indiana October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bussin' With The Boys Rank Autzen Stadium Among Loudest Venues

In a recent episode of Bussin' With The Boys, a sports podcast from former Michigan Wolverine offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton, Compton asked Lewan to name the hardest places to play in college football off the top of his head while he did the same. For both former college stand-outs and NFL athletes, a few stadiums continued to be mentioned.

Will Compton & Taylor Lewan rank their loudest college football stadiums 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/8wNUWmFsXT — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 21, 2026

"Neyland is my one," Compton said about Tennesee's stadium. "Ohio State is up there from playing at it, Kyle Field, Texas A&M I think is loud."

"Neyland and LSU are my top two," Lewan said, agreeing with Compton. "We went to Nebraska [vs.] Colorado I thought that was loud. Ohio State is loud. Penn State is very loud. Oregon, South Carolina [vs.] Tennessee would definitely be up there."

Though Lewan did end up mentioning Autzen Stadium briefly, it appears the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers have the hardest stadium environments to play in, especially for the two podcast personalities.

What's interesting about the lack of Autzen Stadium being mentioned is the two have expressed their joy in visiting Oregon previously, with the duo immersing themselves in the Ducks' program culture on their latest spring tour.

Prior to that visit, Lewan and Compton have both been sideline for Duck home games, and their podcast put Autzen Stadium as the No. 4 college football stadium in the nation back in May on their social media accounts. So, there might be a case of recency bias here.

Oregon fans fill Autzen Stadium in a stripe pattern as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Autzen Stadium's Prowess

Though Autzen Stadium might've gotten a bit snubbed by Lewan and Compton, several other athletes claim the Ducks' home turf is one of the loudest environments across the nation. Of course, in 2025 after securing the National Championship, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard shouted out the Ducks as one of the hardest stadiums he's ever played in.

“That was the loudest stadium I've ever played in,” Howard said. “I played at Texas, Oklahoma….No question, Oregon, 65 thousand that was…I don’t know if they were pumping in crowd noise.”

During the 2025 off season, On3 Sports broke down the loudest stadiums with a decibel level scale. The Ducks' home field clocked in at 127 decibels, making it the No. 6 stadium on the list behind Neyland Stadium (137 decibels), LSU's Tiger Stadium (130 decibels), and Washington's Husky Stadium (133.6 decibels).

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Home Game Lineup

Admittedly, Oregon's home game lineup for the 2026 season doesn't include a barrage of splashy match-ups, though a few games might pack Autzen Stadium to bring the packed-house energy.

2026 Oregon Football Schedule

Sept. 5 - vs. Boise State - 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State - 9:00 a.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 18 (Fri.) - vs. Portland State - 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 26 - at USC - TBD (TBD)

Oct. 10 - vs. UCLA - TBD (TBD)

Oct. 17 - vs. Nebraska - TBD (TBD)

Oct. 24 - at Illinois - TBD (TBD)

Oct. 31 - vs. Northwestern - no later than 5 p.m. (TBD)

Nov. 7 - at Ohio State - TBD (TBD)

Nov. 14 - vs. Michigan - TBD (TBD)

Nov. 20 (Fri.) - at Michigan State - 5:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 - vs. Washington - TBD (TBD)

Looking at the schedule, Oregon's games against Nebraska and Michigan are two that currently top the list of most expensive ticket prices, which means both games are highly sought after. Especially for when the Wolverines come to Eugene, expect Autzen Stadium to get loud (and potentially Lewan and Compton to be there, given it's Lewan's alma mater).

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